Heung-min Son to miss three games in January due to internat...

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs look to continue winning run against an of form Blues
Spurs celebrate.

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs look to continue winning run against an of form Blues  

December run. Everton host Spurs on Sunday as the home side look to turn around their 

broganclasper
Brogan Clasper

Everton host Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on Sunday as the Lilywhites look to continue their fine form. 

The Toffees are looking to bounce back after a 3-1 away defeat to Manchester City last time out in order to leapfrog Wolves in seventh place. 

With the busy Christmas schedule in full swing now, can Spurs cope with their long list of injuries?

Spurs in fine form

Tottenham have enjoyed their best ever start to a Premier League campaign as they currently lie in third place on 39 points. 

Spurs' only defeat since the end of October came against their north London rivals on December 2. However, on Wednesday the Lilywhites sought their revenge beating Arsenal in the Carabao Cup quarter-final. 

From beating Chelsea 3-1 to grinding out a 1-0 victory against Burnley at home - Spurs have found a way this season to show a new found resilience. 

As for Sunday's hosts, Everton have not won a game in this month of December. 

Losing to Liverpool, Manchester City and sharing the points against Newcastle United and Watford

A lack of consistency has been the issue of late for Marco Silva as his side look to push for a Europa League spot. 

Team news

Idrissa Gueye faces a late fitness test ahead of the Spurs class after missing the defeat away to Manchester City

Richarlison and Andre Gomes are both set to start despite missing training this week due to illness. 

As for Spurs, Davinson Sanchez is set to return to the squad after his injury problems. 

However, Serge Aurier, Mousa Dembele, Eric Dier, Jan Vertonghen and Victor Wanyama all remain out. 

Must win for Spurs

Spurs are in fine form but manager, Mauricio Pochettino is aware one defeat can change a lot in the Premier League. 

Potation told the media:

"We are on a good run and playing well, but the moment we lose games it's going to turn quick... all the positives today will be reversed and become negatives. 

A win would see Spurs lie in third place for Christm

"I don't speak about inside of the club. I talk about the perception outside. 

"It's always negative. The doubt is always negative, never positive - that's because of the history. Because of what happened in the past. We need to fight with this perception," he added. 

