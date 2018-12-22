Nuno proud of Wolves efforts but admits his team must become more clinical

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo was proud of his players following a 2-0 defeat to Premier League table-toppers Liverpool, but, challenged his players to be more ruthless in their approach to future games.

The Reds were deserving victors on the night in front of a record crowd at Molineux as goals from Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk downed the Portuguese bosses side to end their three-match winning run.

However, despite the scoreline reflecting a routine win for Jurgen Klopp and his players, the match could have been a completely different contest following a number of spurned chances - especially in the first half.

Adama Traore and Romain Saiss had the goal gaping for the hosts whilst teenager Morgan Gibbs-White missed a late opportunity for Nuno's team.

"It was a tough game, no doubt about it. Our performance was not so consistent throughout the game," said the Wolves boss in his post-match press conference.

"There were bits of very good performance, some bits not so good.

"This is something we have to improve. We were against a very tough opponent and we created chances, we played the game, we tried.

"It was difficult when Liverpool were in front, to keep balance because they have very good pace. That created us many problems.

"But we stayed in the game. The support of the fans was unbelievable throughout the game."

Salah's opener came in the 18th minute and followed a number of early chances for Wolves that the hosts failed to dispatch when the Egyptian converted Fabinho's low cross to fire his 11th league goal of the campaign.

The Liverpool forward became the provider for the second, exquisitely finding Netherlands captain Van Dijk, who tapped home past a helpless Rui Patricio to seal the Reds 15th win of the season as well as their 11th clean sheet.

Despite Wolves losing their first Premier League match since November, Nuno took no shame in falling short to a team with the quality of Liverpool.

"There's nothing to say about the hard work of the players, but I'm not happy with the goals we conceded," said Nuno.

"Focus, after a set-piece... we were not organised. The game was tough.

"I'm proud of the work of the boys and very with the support of the fans. We just keep on going."

Defeat, yet Wolves continue to impress against Premier League's elite

It reflected only Wolves' second defeat against top-six opposition all season as the Midland's outfit have now faced every one of the top-flights biggest sides.

They were the first team to take points off champions Manchester City, they secured two well-fought draws at Old Trafford and the Emirates as well heroically defeating Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea.

Liverpool joined Tottenham in being the only team in the so-called 'big six' to defeat the 2018 Championship winners this campaign.

The Reds are the only unbeaten team left in the league this season and have made their best ever start to a top-flight campaign. However, Nuno didn't feel it appropriate to label the Reds the best team his side have faced so far following their return to the Premier League.

The 44-year-old manager added: "All those teams were very difficult. I'm not going to say who is strongest.

"For us, all the games were very tough."