The Warm Down: Arsenal pass physical Burnley test

Arsenal left it slightly late with Alex Iwobi's strike ensuring the Gunners got back to winning ways after successive defeats to Southampton in the Premier League and an EFL Cup defeat to arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Pierre Emerick-Aubemayang netted in each half, scoring his 11th and 12th Premier League goal this season, tallying 14 goals in all competitions so far this term.

We reflect back on what has happened in the game and what can be taken away from the game. Including Arsenal’s leading at half-time and Burnley’s fightback.

Sean Dyche expressed his disappointment towards the Arsenal players of ‘diving’ but was encouraged by his team’s display. Burnley pressured the game with their intensity and were competitive throughout, in attacking terms the Clarets were a problem.

Dyche highlighted the point on Arsenal not being penalised on two occasions for diving and the significance of ‘no diving in the game’- whose side have gone 61 Premier League games without a penalty.

Arsenal leading at half-time

For the first time, the Gunners led a Premier League match at half-time. Despite making a brilliant start under new head coach Unai Emery, the north Londoners have been slow starters in the first half of their Premier League games, drawing 12 and losing five going into the break this season.

They tend to be ease into matches which is why they have made slow starts. The Gunners have struggled to keep pace in the first half and piled the pressure in delivering the second half, in most occasions have sought the win.

Arsenal started the game quite brightly on the front foot with an early chance from makeshift right-back Ainsley Maitland-Niles saved by former Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart.

The visitors went up the other end and almost scored with Ashley Barnes' shot taking a slight touch from Gunners 'keeper Bernd Leno. Arsenal continued to grow in the game with midfielder Granit Xhaka's shot just outside the box saved comfortably by the hands of Hart.

Starting games strongly is so key to imposing the team’s creativity and ideas to build solutions to be a better side in the first half as well as keeping a sustainable approach. Arsenal’s second-half performances have been brilliant on the basis of Emery’s tactical changes and proactive approach which has been rewarded. Failing to build momentum and pace in the first half can prove costly and outclassed by the hosts' tactical plans. It is an area that was addressed for Emery’s side but interesting to see how it all goes in the long haul.

The Spanish coach has changed the culture of the club along with a different playing style, building from the back which brought a different structure to the way we play compared to his successor Arsene Wenger. It is still a work in progress with further room for player recruitment/personnel in key areas (most notably in defence) and youth development. We can see Emery as a visionary just like Wenger in his own way, implementing his own methods who is never afraid to make any changes to the side which shows promising signs.

Burnley’s fightback

The Clarets came into this game with slight confidence after displaying a resilient performance against Tottenham Hotspur but were denied by a late Christian Eriksen injury-time strike. It was the likely case that the Clarets would leave Wembley with a clean sheet and a well-deserved point following a tremendous defensive display.

It was not the case this time at the Emirates, who gave soft goals away which gifted Arsenal the victory. The Clarets showed fighting spirit and showed signs of threat to Arsenal’s nervy defence, most notably Chris Wood chance denied by an important tackle by Sokratis.

Burnley did get a goal back from Barnes who scored from long range in which Arsenal failed to clear the ball inside their own area. Barnes consolation goal meant that he was one of the players (alongside Sadio Mane, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Jamie Vardy and Georginio Wijnaldum) to have scored against all of the so-called “Big Six” sides since 2014-15 Premier League season.

The visitors continued to put the ball forward in the final third but strong shouts for a penalty from Kevin Long - who has shoved at the back from Sead Kolasinac. It proved to be a tense ending to the game in an attempt to find a valuable equaliser.

Dyche highlighted the team’s ‘physicality’ of the game- in the modern game that is respected, enjoyable and a fair part of the game. The results mean that the Clarets remain in the bottom three coming towards the festive period, aiming to bounce back with two upcoming home fixtures against Everton and West Ham.

Dyche’s woeful record continues as he has now lost all previous eight meetings as a manager vs Arsenal, conceding 18 goals and scoring three times.