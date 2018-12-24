Pochettino 'pleased' by Everton rout but hopes Dele's injury is not too serious

Tottenham Hotspur enjoyed a 6-2 thumping over Everton on Sunday at Goodison Park.

Goals from Heung-min Son, Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli secured the points for the Londoners which will see them lie in third spot over Christmas.

Mauricio Pochettino told the media of his delight after the game on his 26th wedding anniversary.

Scintillating Spurs

Despite going one goal down after 20 minutes through a Theo Walcott goal Spurs impressively turned around the proceedings to secure the points.

Manager, Pochettino was thrilled by the comeback:

"It was a very good performance. I am so pleased and I’m very proud of the performance and the energy we showed today.

"I am very pleased about the result, but, of course, the performance is the first."

The win saw Spurs pull five points clear of their London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal.

"We deserve complete the result, a very important three points to start a very busy period of four games in 10 days. It's always important to start that period of games with that type of performance and result," the 46-year-old added.

Embed from Getty Images

Title race

Spurs moved in touching distance of second-placed Manchester City but Pochettino still does not consider his side to be in the title race:

"We still believe Liverpool and Man City are the real contenders and the favourites to win the Premier League," he said.

Out of the current top three, Spurs' next run of fixtures would suggest the Lilywhites can make a move for the top of the table.

"We are there, so are Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United. There's still a long way.

"Still a long way to say if we are a real contender or not as it's still so early," he added.

Dele injury update

Dele Alli was forced off the field at half-time after a hefty collision with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

However, Pochettino does hope it will not keep Dele out for a long period of time:

Embed from Getty Images

"I didn't see. I am very curious to see the action. I think it wasn't a great action.

"I don't want to say anything as I didn't see on the video, but for some comment, I think was a tough action. I don't want to say nothing."

"No. We will see if it's an issue. I think he’s tired and tight in his hamstring. We hope it's not a big issue," the Argentine added.