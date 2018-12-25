As it Happened: Spurs run riot again as the win sees them move up to second place
Matchday live text commentary as Tottenham Hotspur host Bournemouth at Wembley Stadium, 15:00 pm KO.
Spurs are on fire at the minute. The Lilywhites remain six points behind league leaders Liverpool but they leapfrog Manchester City to move up to second place.
FULL TIME!
FT: Superb from Spurs as the win will see them move up to second spot. It is now 11 goals scored by the Lilywhites in the past two games.
90' - Three minutes to be added on here at Wembley. 5-0
Substitution
87' - Son makes way now for Spurs as they make their final change of the afternoon Llorente comes on. 5-0
86' - Game, set and match for Spurs as they look to see the game out unharmed by any more injuries. 5-0
Substitution
83' - Christian Eriksen is next to make way for Spurs as Ben Davies comes on to replace him. 5-0
80' - Daniels strikes from distance but luckily for Lloris who was well beaten the ball continues to rise over the crossbar. 5-0
Substitution
76' - Kane makes way and on comes Oliver Skipp. 5-0
Substitution
73' - Josh King replaces the young David Brooks. 5-0
More on the goal - It is probably the scrappiest goal you will see all season but Son won't care. After some sloppy play in the box, Moura shoots but Begovic cannot keep a hold of the ball and Son simply taps it home for his second of the afternoon. 5-0
GOAL SON AGAIN! 5-0
66' - Danny Rose superbly deflects a low-driven shot from Stanislas to deny the visitors a consolation goal. 4-0
Substitution
65' - Callum Wilson comes off for Lys Mousset as it seems Eddie Howe has accepted defeat. 4-0
More on the goal- A stunning assist from Eriksen over the top of the Cherries' defence and Kane volleys it home with his weak foot. Simply stunning. 4-0
GOAL IT'S HARRY KANE! 4-0
59' - Wilson gets in behind Foyth but the Argentine deals with it well. 3-0
57' - Free-kick for Spurs and Kane takes it but gets nowhere near enough curl on the ball as Begovic catches with ease. 3-0
GOAL DISALLOWED!
54' - GOAL DISALLOWED! The Cherries put the ball in the back of the net but Stanislas is ruled offside by the lineswoman Sian Massey. 3-0
50' - Spurs launch an attack which peters out despite numerous options from Son who seemed to second-guess himself as he lined up to shoot from outside the box. 3-0
47' - The Cherries denied what seems to be a certain penalty after Foyth rather clumsily takes down Wilson in the box. 3-0
Back underway!
46' - We are back up and running at Wembley. 3-0
Half-time
HT: It's half-time here at Wembley. A totally dominant performance from Spurs. The Lilywhites have taken a firm hold on the game without even getting out of first gear and for the second time in a matter of days scored three within the first 45 minutes. 3-0
45+3' - Lerma becomes the first players to have his name put in the referee's book. 3-0
Substitution
45' - Rico replaces Francis as the captain goes off receiving oxygen on a stretcher - it does not look good for the defender. 3-0
44' - Francis is down for the Cherries and it seems he will not play a further part in the game. As he lunged in for a challenge on Son his foot planted in the ground which resulted in what appears in a twisted knee. Rico is ready to replace the captain. 3-0
42' - Better from Bournemouth as Stanislas comes close from a bullet of a header but Lloris keeps a tight hold. 3-0
Stat
39' - It has been a hat-trick of assists for Kyle Walker-Peters so far. Not bad for his first league start of the season. 3-0
37' - Spurs are making this look easy and in all honesty have not seemed to get out of first gear. 3-0
More on the goal - Kyle Walker-Peters receives the ball on the right side and whips the ball in and it is Lucas Moura who pokes it home. 3-0
GOAL!
ANOTHER GOAL LUCAS MOURA! 3-0
30' - Son tries to make his way through the middle of the park but is intercepted by Lerma. 2-0
29' - Kane almost latches onto the end of a back pass from Francis but Begovic just manages to clear in time. 2-0
24' - We are back underway after a short break in play after one of the Bournemouth players receives treatment. 2-0
More on the goal - Son latches onto the end of a mistake by Daniels and from the edge of the box neatly curls the ball into the corner. 2-0
GOAL
GOAL SON! 2-0 SPURS AND IT'S SON AGAIN!
18' - Almost two in two minutes for Spurs! It seems to just need a touch from Walker-Peters but the youngster is unable to turn it goalwards. 1-0
More on the goal - It is that man again, Eriksen loves a goal at Wembley against the Cherries! The Dane struck from about 25-yards out but his left-footed strike deflects off Jefferson Lerma before wrong-footing Asmir Begovic. 1-0
GOAL
GOAL ERIKSEN! 1-0
14' - A good chance for the Cherries as Francis gets in behind Rose but no one was able to get on the end of his cross. 0-0
12' - It has been a very unsettled start to the game here at Wembley with neither side really stamping their authority yet. 0-0
8' - Son takes on the visitors' captain Simon Francis down the left side and wins a corner. Eriksen whips in the corner to no success. 0-0
5' - Harry Kane attempts a spectacular pass from the edge of his own half but it just runs too far for the running Danny Rose. 0-0
3' - Early possession for the home side as the Cherries seem to be sitting with a fairly high backline. 0-0
Underway!
1' - Referee Chris Kavanagh gets us underway here at Wembley. 0-0
As for the visitors, Ryan Fraser returns to the side but Josh King drops to the bench.
Meanwhile, Dele Alli has not made the cut today despite travelling with the squad to Wembley.
Kyle Walker-Peters comes into the side as Kieran Trippier is dropped to the bench after recently returning from injury.
Team news
Bournemouth: Begovic, Francis, Cook, Ake, Surman, Lerma, Daniels, Wilson, Fraser, Stanislas, Brooks.
Team news
Spurs: Lloris, Walker-Peters, Foyth, Alderweireld, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Son, Moura, Kane.
Eddie Howe quotes
(continued) "I do not pay it any attention whatsoever. I do not give it any credibility. I do not waste my time seeking it, looking at it or thinking about it. It has got absolutely no relevance to me."
Eddie Howe quotes
After a week of speculation regarding Pochettino's future at Spurs, Eddie Howe denied the reports of him potentially succeeding the Argentine boss:
"Tottenham have an outstanding manager who is doing an unbelievable job. I'm not going to comment on a club that have a manager - it is disrespectful."
Pochettino quotes
(continued) "We're still involved in four competitions. I think today we surprised everyone, not only the quality, but the energy we showed was amazing after playing a really tough game in the derby against Arsenal on Wednesday."
Pochettino quotes
After the Everton victory, Mauricio Pochettino spoke to the media:
"Football is about to be consistent. We knew if we are capable to be consistent and play the way we play tonight, I think yes maybe we arrive to the end of April as a contender. There's still a long way."
Head-to-head
Tottenham secured six points against the Cherries last season. A 1-0 victory at Wembley in October 2017 and an emphatic 4-1 win on the south coast saw Spurs take maximum points from Bournemouth.
Head-to-head stats
Spurs go into the fixture, unbeaten against Bournemouth in their Premier League history. Also, the Lilywhites are on a run of 11 victories in their last 13 league games.
Team news
As for the visitors, Eddie Howe does not have any new injuries to report.
Ryan Fraser made his comeback against Brighton from the bench and is pushing to start at Wembley.
Team news
Spurs midfielder, Dele Alli is unlikely to feature on Boxing Day after he was forced off at half-time against the Toffees due to an injury.
It is also anticipated that Moussa Sissoko is unlikely to play after the Frenchman has featured heavily in the past two months fixtures.
Jan Vertonghen still remains out until January.
However, Eddie Howe's men still find themselves sat in eighth place in the Premier League. An impressive achievement so far for one of the league's smaller clubs.
Cherries on the back of a win
As for Wednesday's visitors, Bournemouth have struggled to find consistency of late. Saturday's 2-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion was their first since they beat Huddersfield Town at the beginning of the month.
Mauricio Pochettino's men are also coming into the game on the back of an emphatic 6-2 victory over Marco Silva's Everton on Sunday.
On a roll
The Lilywhites have enjoyed a successful couple of weeks in all competitions. After securing Champions League qualification and demolishing their local rivals Arsenal in the Carabao Cup quarter-final.
