Tottenham Hotspur vs A.F.C. Bournemouth Team News

Tottenham Hotspur face A.F.C. Bournemouth at Wembley Stadium at 15:00 GMT.

With an hour to go until kick-off the team news has just been released.

Key players such as Harry Kane and Moussa Sissoko keep their place in the squad after a busy Christmas schedule and Kyle Walker-Peters also starts.

THFC: Lloris (C), Walker-Peters, Alderweireld, Foyth, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Lucas, Son, Kane.

Dele returns

Juan Foyth makes his return from injury to replace Davinson Sanchez at the back.

The young Argentine suffered from injury earlier this month but made the bench in the Carabao Cup game against Arsenal.

However, after Sanchez started against Everton on Sunday it is the 20-year-old who starts today in his place.

Sanchez remains on the bench in the absence of Jan Vertonghen.

Sissoko still going strong

Moussa Sissoko has featured heavily in the past two months for Tottenham in all competitions.

After a heavy run of fixtures, Sissoko has played all but seven minutes of the past five games.

The French international has discovered a new lease of life in the past couple of months to become one of the most improved players in the Premier League this season.

Trust in the youth

Kyle Walker-Peters makes his way into the side as he replaces Kieran Trippier who has recently returned from injury.

Trippier only makes the bench but Walker-Peters is trusted fully by Pochettino after playing often when Trippier and Serge Aurier were injured at the beginning of the month.

Walker-Peters started against Barcelona at the Nou Camp in Spurs' final Champions League group stage game.

Oliver Skipp has also made the bench.

Skipp made his Premier League debut against Burnley in a 1-0 win at Wembley.

He played for 75 minutes before being replaced by the established Heung-min Son.

The 18-year-old Spurs academy graduate impressed on his first league start proving a cool head in the middle of the park.

Since the Burnley victory, Mauricio Pochettino spoke to the media about Skipp as a player:

“You feel safe when he touches the ball. He is only 18 but when he has the ball you can relax. He may give us the opportunity to rest Moussa, who has played a lot of minutes.”