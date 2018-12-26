Tottenham Hotspur put five past A.F.C. Bournemouth at Wembley Stadium as the three points saw Spurs move up above Manchester City into second place.

Heung-min Son bagged another brace, Christian Eriksen, Lucas Moura and Harry Kane also added their name to the scoresheet.

After the game, Mauricio Pochettino spoke to the media of his delight in seeing his side move one point clear of City.

Belief is key

Pochettino's men have now netted 11 goals in the past two games after the Lilywhites netted six against Everton on Sunday.

The Argentine was asked how much belief moving up the league gave his side to which he answered:

"First of all, if we are there it is because we have amazing belief. The players deserve massive credit because without belief it is impossible to be where we are today.

"We have faith, clear ideas and of course now the challenge is to keep that level and try to increase," he added.

Despite leapfrogging Manchester City, Spurs remain six points behind league leaders Liverpool.

"But of course, we need to keep in the same way; humble, working hard and knowing that each game is going to be tougher than the one before."

Sissoko and Winks working well

Moussa Sissoko and Harry Winks formed Tottenham's midfield two once again and are proving to be a dynamic duo which is working well.

VAVEL UK's very own Matthew Wojciow asked Pochettino: "What do you make of the Sissoko and Winks midfield partnership?"

To which the 46-year-old replied: "I think it is difficult to say nothing wrong. They are playing so well, enjoying football and the mix between them is fantastic."

Sissoko has played all but seven minutes in Spurs' last six games now but has showed no sign of slowing down in his excellent performances.

"They are working together very well and the team is getting the benefit of this partnership," he added.

Clinical Spurs

Spurs have become on of the most in-form sides in Europe at the minute and a lot of it has to do with their potency in front of goal.

Pochettino displayed his appreciation for the effort his side have shown in the past few weeks:

"Yes, we were clinical but we dominated and fully deserved the victory, a victory that with all the conditions is massive for us, because we had one day less than them to prepare."

Heung-min Son, in particular, has found his scoring boots after netting eight goals in Spurs' last 10 games.

'To show the energy that we showed today was fantastic. I'm very pleased, it makes us very happy," Poch added.