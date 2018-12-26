The Warm Down: Spurs net five goals just days after putting six past Everton

Tottenham Hotspur secured what turned out to be a comfortable three points against A.F.C. Bournemouth on Boxing Day in a 5-0 rout.

Heung-min Son, Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen and Lucas Moura all got their names on the scoresheet as Spurs cruised to victory.

The victory meant Spurs leapfrogged Manchester City into second place but remain six points behind Liverpool.

Kyle Walker-Peters impresses

Kyle Walker-Peters made his first Premier League start this season and put in a MOTM performance to help his side to a 5-0 victory.

The young full-back stepped in for Kieran Trippier who started on the bench after only recently returning from a hip injury.

It did not take the 21-year-old to make an impression after he recorded three assists within the first 35 minutes.

Embed from Getty Images

Walker-Peters was brought into the starting XI for the away clash against Barcelona where he had a nightmare start after his error resulted in a goal for the home side.

However, Mauricio Pochettino's faith in his youngsters paid off on this occasion as the youngster certainly stepped up to the plate.

Son shining

Heung-min Son scored his fourth goal in the space of just three days after he also netted a brace against Everton on Sunday.

Son struggled to get up and running this season after missing all of August and the majority of September through playing in the 2018 Asain Games for South Korea.

However, in the past month, he has upped his game and regularly got his name on the scoresheet to help Spurs in their fine run of form.

His first goal against the Cherries personified his cool and collected performance - with Bournemouth defenders crowding him he side-footed the ball into the corner of the net from around 20-yards out.

Spurs title contenders?

After Leicester City beat the Citizens 2-1, it meant Tottenham's win dragged them up to second spot.

Although, Spurs are still six points behind leaders Liverpool the next run of fixtures could possibly favour Spurs to catch the Reds up.

Embed from Getty Images

Spurs face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Wembley Stadium on Saturday whilst Liverpool face a visit from Arsenal and then a trip to Manchester City.

However, Liverpool are still yet to be beaten in the league this season so Spurs cannot afford to drop any points in their hunt to chase down the league leaders.