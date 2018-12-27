Jürgen Klopp: Six point gap 'means nothing'

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp played down the Reds recent illustrious title credentials and encouraged his player's to create their own history after challenging his players in his post-match press conference that their six-point lead at the top "means nothing" at this point of the season.

The league leaders strolled to their eighth consecutive domestic victory after inflicting a 4-0 mauling on the Reds former Champions League winning manager Rafael Benitez.

The Reds 16th league win of the season put them a lengthy six points clear of second place Tottenham Hotspur as Klopp's team also moved seven points ahead of champions Manchester City who were beaten at the King Power Stadium by Leicester City - their third league defeat in their last four matches.

Another victory at their home fortress made it 30 unbeaten at Anfield ad ensured Liverpool continued on their best ever start to a top-flight season having registered 51 points from a possible 57. Never before have the Reds sat so high at this point of a league campaign, and yet Klopp is refusing to get carried away.

When asked about the gap at the top, the Liverpool boss said:

“That means nothing. We play Arsenal and City. It's good that we have six points more than other teams but that is pretty much what we wanted to do all the time, create a basis for the rest of the season.

“Now the first part of the season is over.

“We want to create our own history so the first time in the Premier League unbeaten, we conceded seven goals, that is good. Numbers good, good situation, but 19 games to go.

“So we play Arsenal, we play City, we play Tottenham, we play all the teams again. It’s very difficult, very long way to go, we know that.

“I had no idea how any other team was playing, I didn’t even know where they were playing.

“Afterwards I got the results and I have to say it didn’t do a lot for me. It is just information.

“We have to win our games, we have to be focused, we have to be really in the mood and have tunnel vision and see where it will leads us.”

The perfect Christmas gift for the Reds

An emphatic victory against the Magpies was blasted into life by Dejan Lovren with a stunning opening goal before second-half goals from Mohamed Salah, Xherdan Shaqiri and Fabinho capped off the rout.

The biggest cheer of the afternoon erupted in the final 10 minutes of the contest when news broke out that Leicester were leading 2-1 against City that engulfed the stadium into a rapture of noise.

It was the icing on the cake on a perfect Boxing Day for the Reds and Klopp was just as surprised of the news in Leicestershire that ensured the Reds moved comfortably above their fiercest title rivals.

“I thought it was because of us!” joked Klopp. “I’m really naïve, I thought that is really nice, thank you very much! Then now I heard after the game it was about another result!

“Obviously nobody told our crowd that Tottenham won 5-0. It is fine, atmosphere for Boxing Day, people coming from all over, around the world to watch, the atmosphere was really good and exceptional in that moment.

“But I thought it was because of us!”