Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez dismisses any potential January transfer activity following Anfield humbling 

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez was quick to play down the Magpies likelihood of going in for new additions during the January transfer window.

The 58-year-old manager recently claimed that it would take a 'miracle' for his side to pull off another top 10 finish replicating the heroics of last season and was quick to dismiss the possibility of the club introducing some new faces in the new year.

The Magpies were comfortably defeated at the hands of runaway league leaders Liverpool, and in the aftermath of Benitez' second successive defeat at his former ground, the Spanish manager was asked if the club were close to any potential business in the January window.

"No", was Benitez' swift reply.

This prompted concern during the Spaniard's post-match press conference and when asked if that worried him, Benitez responded by saying: "Yes."

Newcastle currently sit five points above the drop at the halfway point of the season. Benitez has uttered previous frustration of lack of signings in the past and yet again it looks like things will not be changing anytime soon on Tyneside.

Owner Mike Ashley is currently absent from the country which means Benitez will have to go to managing director Lee Charnley if the two are to discuss any potential transfer dealings.

Asked whether Charnley and Ashley were in regular communication, Benitez said: "Yes, I was talking with Lee Charnley and still I have the same feeling: that it will not be easy.”

Liverpool too much for frail Magpies

The Boxing Day romp at the hands of Liverpool was the Magpies biggest defeat of the season as the Reds strolled to their 16th domestic victory of the season to move six points clear of their title rivals.

Benitez reflected on the 4-0 defeat by saying: “It’s difficult to explain when you lose a game in the way that we lost.

“We did well, we started well - and in the first half, in the first minute, we had our chances.

“We didn’t take our chances.

“We then made a mistake, we gave them hope and belief, and still we had so more moments in the first half when they were pushing but still, in the end, you go in at half-time 1-0 down.

“But then, in the second half, a soft penalty changed everything, and then now you have to explain why you concede four goals.

“But key moments for me - the first goal obviously, which changed a little bit our confidence.

“Then the second goal it was very difficult to react against a very good team.”

The former Liverpool manager made six changes to the team that drew with Huddersfield on Saturday, meanwhile, Klopp's squad depth was highlighted when substitute and £44 million signing Fabinho came off the bench to score his first goal for the club.

When asked about Liverpool's depth in quality Benitez said: “We know that it’s a big difference in everything, but still we have had some games that we have been a little bit more compact, and stronger.

“But as soon as we made a couple of mistakes we paid for that, and we didn’t react how we have to do it.”