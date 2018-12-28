Leicester boss Claude Puel expecting 'fight' against Cardiff 

Leicester City boss Claude Puel is expecting a 'fight' as the Foxes take on Cardiff City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The East-Midlanders have been in brilliant form as of late having claimed brilliant wins over 'top six' clubs Chelsea and Manchester City. Having been starved of the ball in both of those games, the Foxes are expected to be dominant against the Bluebirds.

However, Puel does not believe it will be straight-forward against Neil Warnock's men as they battle against relegation and that his team will have to adapt to the challenge that Cardiff pose.

'We need to adapt'

Talking in his press conference ahead of the game, the Frenchman said: “The most important thing is to be ready for a different team. People think it will be easy to have a good result against Cardiff because we beat Chelsea and Man City, but it’s another way and other difficulties.

If we look at just the teams, Chelsea, Man City, they are great teams with great players, so of course it’s fantastic results for us in the same week."

Throughout the current campaign, Leicester have struggled to break down teams with a somewhat defensive set-up. The 57-year-old also suggested that it is crucial that they find a way to unpick stubborn defences if Leicester are to have any chance of getting a positive result against Cardiff.

Puel said: “It was a particular game all the time, these teams try to play with possession and a lot with the ball. We need to adapt to these situations and play differently with deep block and to try to counter attack.

“Against Cardiff, it will be different, with different players, a different style, direct play, a lot of fight, a lot of second balls, duels, battles. They will play deep, we will have the ball. It’s another game and we need to be ready about this.”

Embed from Getty Images

'It was a special day'

Ahead of the match, Puel also saved special praise for the Bluebirds following the prior match between the two sides in November. Leicester claimed an extremely emotional win in the Welsh capital following the tragic accident that saw the loss of club chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

He said: "When we played Cardiff, it was a tough game because it was the first game after the accident. It was a lot of emotion. We had a fantastic response on the pitch.

"It was a fantastic feeling with our fans at the end of the pitch. It was a fantastic connection all together. I would like to thank Cardiff fans, because they have been fantastic for their support. It was a special day of course and we cannot forget this."