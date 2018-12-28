Liverpool vs Arsenal Preview: Unbeaten Reds yet to get the better of Unai Emery 

Premier League leaders Liverpool welcome Arsenal to Anfield on Saturday as the Reds look to strengthen their grip over their title rivals.

The Reds are currently six points clear at the summit of the table where a familiar foe returns to Merseyside in the form of former Sevilla head coach Unai Emery.

The 47-year-old Spaniard has never lost to Liverpool after famously defeating the Merseyside outfit in the Europa League final back in 2016. The Gunners boss also rescued a late point in the reverse fixture in November when the two English juggernauts played out a 1-1 stalemate.

Record-breaking Reds

Liverpool's perfect December form has seen them win all seven of their matches throughout the festive period as the Reds continued on their best ever start to a top-flight season.

With 16 wins and three draws, the Reds are enjoying their longest unbeaten opening to a league season since 1987/88.

The Boxing Day victory against their former manager Rafa Benitez's Magpies made it eight consecutive league victories ahead of the Gunners visit on Saturday.

Jürgen Klopp's men are also embarking on their best ever defensive start, currently boasting the best defensive unit in the division.

Having let in just seven goals and maintained 12 clean sheets in 19 games, this is Liverpool's best ever defensive record at the halfway point of a season. Klopp's current squad are already on course to beat the record of 16 goals conceded in 1978/79.

Arsenal will undoubtedly prove a sturdy test for the Reds following their recent revival under Emery. The Gunners were also the last team to take points off the Reds when they last met in November.

Emery backs Reds to replicate Wenger's 'Invincibles'

Liverpool are currently 13 points above Emery's side in the table and the Spanish head coach believes that the Reds can match the achievements of Arsene Wenger's 'Invincibles" and go through the season unbeaten.

"At the moment they are doing it and they can do it," Emery said. "They can do that because they are doing it at the moment. We played against Liverpool three years ago with Sevilla in the final of the Europa League and I look at this progress and they are a very good example.

"This progress is also one example for us, now, in our moment. But we need to be very, very demanding of ourselves to do this step quickly in our way. But we need also time and sometimes the patience is very important for us."

Klopp plays off mind games

Despite the kind words of Klopp's managerial counterpart Emery the Liverpool boss does not believe that the Arsenal managers comments are a form of mind games ahead of the latest instalment in this gripping title race.

"That is not how I know Unai Emery [to play mind games]. I don't think they will have the white flag and say 'no chance'," the German boss said. "It will be really tough game, really tough because they are good.

"That is all I am interested in and all the rest is a nice little game where people respond to your questions and you make stories of the answers. We are focused on ourselves and that is all."

Team News

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be set to return to training at the end of February according to Klopp who confirmed that the Englishman was ahead of schedule in his road to recovery during the Germans Friday afternoon press conference.

Alberto Moreno is available following his absence from the Boxing Day victory against Newcastle.

However, Klopp still has a number of absentees in the form of Dominic Solanke, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip who will all miss the match on Saturday.

Arsenal themselves have a number of casualties ahead of their trip to the north-west. Rob Holding (knee), Hector Bellerin (calf), Henrikh Mkhitaryan (ankle) and Danny Welbeck (ankle) are all absent.

Shkodran Mustafi is the only player who has a chance of featuring at Anfield at the weekend following his recovery from a hamstring problem. Arsenal club captain Laurent Koscielny is expected to start despite a foot problem sustained in the draw at Brighton.

Predicted Line-up

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Keita, Mane, Firmino, Salah.

Arsenal: Leno, Lichsteiner, Papastathopoulos, Koscielny, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Guendouzi, Torreira, Iwobi, Ramsey, Aubameyang.