Tottenham Hotspur set to extend Toby Alderweireld's contract till 2020

Tottenham Hotspur have chosen to activate an extension clause in Toby Alderweireld's contract to extend the Belgian defender's stay at Spurs until 2020.

The 29-year-old's contract was set to run out at the end of this season but Spurs will trigger the extension clause according to Mauricio Pochettino.

Alderweireld has become one of the most established defenders in Europe since joining Spurs and is on the wish list of many clubs.

One of the best

Alderweireld followed in the footsteps of fellow Belgian Jan Vertonghen in joining Spurs a few years later in 2015.

Spurs signed the Ajax academy graduate from Atletico Madrid for a reported £11.5M in the summer of 2015.

Since joining the Lilywhites, the Antwerp-born defender has excelled and become one of the Premier League's best centre-backs.

On the verge of his 100th appearance for Spurs, Alderweireld's boss, Pochettino confirmed the club will activate the extension clause as they did with Vertonghen just two weeks ago.

Pochettino was asked in his press conference ahead of their Wolverhampton Wanderers clash:

You have activated Jan Vertonghen's contract is there any chance you will do the same for Toby Alderweireld?

To which the Argentine replied:

"Yes, for sure. It is obvious. The same situation as Jan."

Terms of the contract

Currently, Alderweireld's Tottenham contract ends on June 30, 2019 and the Belgian is reported to be earning £50,000-per-week.

Therefore, Spurs have the option which was agreed when the Belgian signed to add another year onto his stay.

However, if Spurs do take up the option to extend his contract it also triggers the £25M release clause.

This means, should Spurs receive a bid worth £25M for the defender in the 2019 summer transfer window (before the last two weeks) the Club must accept.

Although many Spurs fans will question this decision, it means Spurs avoid losing the player on a free.

Manchester bound?

In the summer of 2018, it seemed certain Alderweireld would leave Spurs with Manchester United looking to be his likely destination.

However, the two clubs were unable to reach an agreement on the transfer fee.

It was reported Spurs were asking for a transfer fee in the region of £75M but United were not willing to match that demand.

Also, Spurs were reportedly willing to swap the Belgian for United's Anthony Martial but again the Red Devils refused to give in to the demands of Daniel Levy.

As Alderweireld seemingly nears the exit in the coming summer, can Spurs tie the Belgian down to a new contract altogether?