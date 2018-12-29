Southampton 1-3 Manchester City as it happened: Citizens return to winning ways with impressive display on the south coast
Follow the action live as Southampton face Manchester City at St Mary's in the Premier League. Kick-off 14:15 GMT on Sunday.
The English winger tormented the Southampton backline throughout and made it a very difficult, long day for Ramsay, on his debut at fullback.
The Brazilian proved his brilliance today, relieving virtually all pressure on the City backline, as well as bringing the ball forward and starting attacks in the heart of the Blues' midfield.
A couple of goals late in the first 45 proves enough for the Blues to take all three points back to Manchester.
The Algerian latches onto a through-ball from Jesus before only being able to fire straight at McCarthy.
The visitors dominant in the second-half.
Sterling plays a quick one-two with Sterling, before the English winger arrives in the box, although is unable to beat the in-form Southampton 'keeper at his near post.
Redmond replaces Lemina at the break for the Saints.
Southampton feel they should've had a penalty at 1-1, which could've had a huge effect on the scoreline at the break, although City's late flurry sees them in a great position at the half-way mark.
Zinchenko has made up for his earlier error by whipping in a peach of a cross, which met the head of Aguero, who has a goal despite his frustration throughout the half.
Sterling's cross flicked off Ward-Prowse and onto Ramsay, leaving McCarthy with no chances following two deflections - very unlucky for the home side.
City's all-time top scorer has looked frustrated and has been unable to have a real impact on the game thus far.
The Danish international steals the ball off the sleeping Zinchenko midway into his own half, before driving forward and smashing the ball past Ederson and into the top corner!
A Ward-Prowse corner picks out the near-post run of Austin, who flicks the ball to the far post before the Brazilian 'keepers diving save clears the ball.
A slick, wonderful passing move from City sees Sterling eventually pick out Aguero, who really should've scored, but was denied by McCarthy, who is keeping Southampton in the game.
The Algerian is able to drive forward although fires a shot just wide of McCarthy's goal.
The home side allowed the visitors too much time on the ball in the early stages and were punished as a result.
Man City XI: Ederson, Danilo, Kompany, Laporte, Zinchenko, Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Silva, Mahrez, Agüero, Sterling
With the recent ongoings both on and off the pitch for both clubs, it is unlikely that a similar scoreline will repeat itself, and Guardiola’s men are likely to have to work much harder in order to get the crucial three points.
Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Bernardo, de Bruyne; Mahrez, Aguero, Sterling.
Despite losing three of their last four, Guardiola has spoken about the confidence he has in his side.
"The less important issue is Liverpool, we have to think about Southampton.” Started the Spaniard. “I don't forget who we are, how good a team we are, how exceptional these lads I have in the locker room are.”
Guardiola then went on into further detail, "The reality is we have lost three in four games and the last two. If you want to be real contenders you have to win again. If you don't, it will not be possible."
Fabian Delph will miss the game through suspension for the visitors, following his red card picked up vs Leicester City, whilst Benjamin Mendy and Claudio Bravo are also unavailable due to injury.
The new boss of the South coasters went on to discuss his sides opponent further, “It's not normal for Manchester City to lose two times in a row.” He started, “We expect the most difficult challenge that is possible. If we want to keep something in St Mary's we have to play a perfect performance.”
The Citizens and the Reds are set to face each other next week, meaning that Guardiola's men will be hoping to also use this game as a confidence booster ahead of arguably the biggest game of the season so far.
City will go into this one as favourites, although have lost their last two Premier League encounters.