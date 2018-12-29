Southampton 1-3 Manchester City as it happened: Citizens return to winning ways with impressive display on the south coast
(Photo by Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Man City via Getty Images)

Southampton 1-3 Manchester City as it happened: Citizens return to winning ways with impressive display on the south coast

Follow the action live as Southampton face Manchester City at St Mary's in the Premier League. Kick-off 14:15 GMT on Sunday. 

memphistekkers
Josh Slinger
Thanks for listening
I've been Josh Slinger and I hope you've enjoyed my coverage of this matchup. 

Be sure to check back with VAVEL for coverage of every Premier League encounter, week in, week out. 

Man of the Match
Sterling is my Man of the Match for today.

The English winger tormented the Southampton backline throughout and made it a very difficult, long day for Ramsay, on his debut at fullback. 

Fernandinho the difference
It is no coincidence that City return to their best as soon as Fernandinho returns to the starting 11.

The Brazilian proved his brilliance today, relieving virtually all pressure on the City backline, as well as bringing the ball forward and starting attacks in the heart of the Blues' midfield. 

Full-time: Southampton 1-3 Manchester City
The Citizens get back to winning ways with an efficient display on the south coast.

A couple of goals late in the first 45 proves enough for the Blues to take all three points back to Manchester.

90+1'
A late chance for Long, who meets Ward-Prowse's cross, although is unable to turn his effort goalwards. 
90'
There will be three additional minutes.
88'
The game petering out now, with City happy to keep control of possession with their two-goal lead - a very efficient second-half showing from the visitors, who have barely had to get out of first gear in the latter stages.
86'
A final change for City - Walker replaces Fernandinho. 
85' Red card!
Hojbjerg receives a straight red for a horrific, high challenge on Fernandinho - not many will argue against that decision. 
83'
Another change for the visitors - Sane replaces Mahrez.
80'
Huge chance for Mahrez to put the game beyond doubt.

The Algerian latches onto a through-ball from Jesus before only being able to fire straight at McCarthy.

76'
City fans are in fine voice now, their side have been back to their best today, possibly much down to the return of Fernandinho. 
73'
Change for City - Jesus replaces Aguero.
73'
Bednarek is also booked for a foul on Aguero.
71'
Kompany is booked for a foul on Elyounoussi.
68'
A final change for Southampton - Long replaces Austin. 
65'
Valery brings Sterling down inside the area, although the referee again waves away appeals from City players and fans alike.
63'
A quick break down the left by City sees Sterling pick out Aguero at the far post, although City's record scorers effort is blocked out for a corner.

The visitors dominant in the second-half. 

59'
Aguero turns on the edge of the area, before firing goalwards with his weak foot and smashing the bar - so close to doubling his tally for the day.
59'
A second change by Hassenhuttl - Romeu is placed by Valery.
58'
Austin is booked for a late tackle on Fernandinho. 
55'
Another big stop from McCarthy!

Sterling plays a quick one-two with Sterling, before the English winger arrives in the box, although is unable to beat the in-form Southampton 'keeper at his near post.

52'
Decent chance for Laporte, getting on the end of a cross before being unable to keep his header down. 
49'
City dominant in possession early in the second 45. Southampton have given the ball away cheaply on multiple occasions at the start of this half. 
46'
We're back underway!

Redmond replaces Lemina at the break for the Saints. 

Halftime: Southampton 1-3 City
An action-packed first-half comes to a close with the visitors on top.

Southampton feel they should've had a penalty at 1-1, which could've had a huge effect on the scoreline at the break, although City's late flurry sees them in a great position at the half-way mark. 

45+3' GOAL! City double their lead! 1-3
Right on half-time City double their advantage!

Zinchenko has made up for his earlier error by whipping in a  peach of a cross, which met the head of Aguero, who has a goal despite his frustration throughout the half.

45'
There will be three additional minutes.
45'
Chants of "2-1 to the referee" ring round St Mary's following the goal. The Saints fans feel they should've had a penalty just 90 seconds prior to City retaking the lead.
45' GOAL! City retake the lead! 1-2
A very unfortunate Ramsay has an own-goal to mark his debut with.

Sterling's cross flicked off Ward-Prowse and onto Ramsay, leaving McCarthy with no chances following two deflections - very unlucky for the home side.

 

44'
Cries for a penalty from the St Mary's faithful following Zinchenko's challenge on Ward-Prowse - nothing given. 
42'
A half chance for City is squandered by Aguero, after the Argentine strikes wide with his left foot following David Silva's low cross. 

City's all-time top scorer has looked frustrated and has been unable to have a real impact on the game thus far. 

37' GOAL! Southampton equalise! 1-1
Superb from Hojbjerg!

The Danish international steals the ball off the sleeping Zinchenko midway into his own half, before driving forward and smashing the ball past Ederson and into the top corner!

33'
Terrific save from Ederson!

A Ward-Prowse corner picks out the near-post run of Austin, who flicks the ball to the far post before the Brazilian 'keepers diving save clears the ball.

32'
Aguero is booked for a late challenge on Targett. 
29'
A disgruntled St Mary's crowd are starting to get let the players know their thoughts. The truth is City have simply had too much quality for the home side so far. 
25'
Another big save from McCarthy.

A slick, wonderful passing move from City sees Sterling eventually pick out Aguero, who really should've scored, but was denied by McCarthy, who is keeping Southampton in the game. 

19'
Superb play out from the back from City sees the Saints press the Blues' backline, allowing Fernandinho to turn and play a pass into Mahrez.

The Algerian is able to drive forward although fires a shot just wide of McCarthy's goal.

15'
The game has become more scrappy following the goal, which despite trailing, will benefit Southampton.

The home side allowed the visitors too much time on the ball in the early stages and were punished as a result.

10’ GOAL! City lead! 0-1
City take the lead! A quick one-two down the right flank between Sterling and Bernardo then sees the Portuguese attacker pick out an the unmarked David Silva, who comfortably taps home. The perfect start for Guardiola’s side. 
9’
First chance of the game for Southampton is a glorious one! El Younoussi plays a clever throughball to Austin, who beat the offside trap before his poor touch was pounded on by Ederson. 
5’
Fantastic save from McCarthy! Jack Stephens gives the ball away inside his own area to Raheem Sterling, who then picked out David Silva, who’s shot was expertly tipped away from 10 yards out. City dominant.  
4’
The visitors have started strongly, dominating possession early, as well as getting in down the flanks a couple of times. Nothing to show for the pressure thus far, though. 
1’
We’re underway on the south coast! 
The teams are in the tunnel
The teams are in the tunnel and we’re almost ready for kick-off at St Mary’s!
Ramsay debut
Kayne Ramsay has been included in Southampton’s starting XI for his debut - thrown in at the deep end, and will undoubtedly have his hands full all afternoon. A huge test, and show of trust from Hassenhuttl. 
Fernandinho returns
The return of Fernandinho to Guardiola’s lineup will give the Blues a huge boost - they had lost their two previous encounters whilst the Brazilian was our through injury. 
Team news is out!
Southampton XI: McCarthy, Stephens, Bednarek, Targett, Ward-Prowse, Lemina, Elyounoussi, Romeu, Højbjerg, Ramsay, Austin

Man City XI: Ederson, Danilo, Kompany, Laporte, Zinchenko, Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Silva, Mahrez, Agüero, Sterling

I shall be back with more pre-match coverage closer to kick-off, with team news to be announced at 13:15 GMT. 
Last time out
Last time these sides faced each other, City ran out 6-1 winners, following an early blitz on the Southampton goal.

With the recent ongoings both on and off the pitch for both clubs, it is unlikely that a similar scoreline will repeat itself, and Guardiola’s men are likely to have to work much harder in order to get the crucial three points.

Predicted lineups
Southampton predicted XI: McCarthy; Bednarek, Yoshida, Vestergaard; Valery, Hojbjerg, Romeu, Targett; Redmond, Ings, Armstrong. 

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Bernardo, de Bruyne; Mahrez, Aguero, Sterling. 

Fernandinho to return?
One of the clear reasons for City’s drop in form has been the gap left by the injured Fernandinho, who could return in this one. 

Despite losing three of their last four, Guardiola has spoken about the confidence he has in his side. 

"The less important issue is Liverpool, we have to think about Southampton.” Started the Spaniard. “I don't forget who we are, how good a team we are, how exceptional these lads I have in the locker room are.”

Guardiola then went on into further detail, "The reality is we have lost three in four games and the last two. If you want to be real contenders you have to win again. If you don't, it will not be possible."

Injuries and suspensions
Mario Lemina is a doubt for the home side, whilst Ryan Bertrand has been ruled out. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will return from suspension. 

Fabian Delph will miss the game through suspension for the visitors, following his red card picked up vs Leicester City, whilst Benjamin Mendy and Claudio Bravo are also unavailable due to injury. 

Hassenhuttl seeks "perfect performance"
Ralph Hasenhuttl, has said that his side will have to display the “perfect performance” in order to make it three defeats in a row for the Citizens. 

The new boss of the South coasters went on to discuss his sides opponent further, “It's not normal for Manchester City to lose two times in a row.” He started, “We expect the most difficult challenge that is possible. If we want to keep something in St Mary's we have to play a perfect performance.”

Guardiola's men must win
Liverpool currently sit nine points clear at the top of the league, and 10 clear of the Champions, meaning that going into this one, Pep Guardiola's side must win to keep their title hopes alive.

The Citizens and the Reds are set to face each other next week, meaning that Guardiola's men will be hoping to also use this game as a confidence booster ahead of arguably the biggest game of the season so far. 

Recent form
The Saints have started their new era under Ralph Hasenhuttl well, although did suffer defeat to West Ham United in the week, possibly putting a dampener on the mood.

City will go into this one as favourites, although have lost their last two Premier League encounters.

Welcome
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live stream score commentary of Southampton vs Manchester City in the Premier League. I'm Josh Slinger and I'll be taking you through the action as it unfolds. 
VAVEL Logo