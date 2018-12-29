Harry Kane to be awarded an MBE in New Year honours 

Harry Kane will be awarded an MBE in the Queen's New Year honours for his part in England's 2018 World Cup efforts.

Kane and his teammates came fourth in the 2018 World Cup which proved a lot further than many initially anticipated.

The 25-year-old is racking up the individual accolades, having come third in the 2018 BBC Sports Personality of the Year just the other week.

2018 World Cup

Harry Kane captained his England side to their first World Cup semi-final in 28 years.

The national side came second in Group G, finishing narrowly behind Belgium which saw them face Colombia in the round-of-16.

Kane put the Three Lions ahead in the game against Colombia but a late goal from the South Americans lead to the game eventually being decided on penalties.

England won the game as they ended their 22-year penalty curse.

After sweeping aside Sweden in the quarter-finals, the Three Lions met Croatia in the semi-final but suffered late heartbreak which saw them eliminated.

They may not have won the most coveted trophy in world football, however, Kane and his England side united a country and brought interest back to the national football team.

Kane in disbelief

The London-born striker told SpursTV about the moment he found out the news he would receive the honour from the Queen:

"We got a letter to the house. Kate [his fiancee] opened the letter. It was before the Southampton game.

"Normally we'd talk a little but she would never call me just before the match. I had a missed call and she texted me 'could you answer?'

"I thought something was wrong! But Kate was excited and told me that we'd had a letter from the Queen saying we'd get an MBE," he said.

Personal achievements

Harry Kane won the World Cup Golden Boot after finishing the tournament on six goals.

Goals against Tunisia, Panama and Colombia helped England through the group stages and then onto one of their best ever World Cup finishes.

Many doubted Kane, in particular, going into the tournament after manager, Gareth Southgate awarded him with the captain's armband.

However, the 25-year-old lead by example both on and off the pitch to guide what was a very young and inexperienced England side to a fourth-placed finish.