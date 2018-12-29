Pochettino puts Wolves defeat down to lack of 'freshness' 

Tottenham Hotspur suffered a 3-1 defeat at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers after a second-half capitulation.

The defeat has put Spurs' title charge under serious questioning as it was a game in which they could not afford to drop points.

Mauricio Pochettino spoke to the media after the defeat.

Lacking freshness

Spurs looked tired in the second 45 after what has proved a difficult festive period.

Mauricio Pochettino put the defeat down to a lack of freshness in his side:

"We missed that freshness to kill the game. The difference between Everton and Bournemouth and this was that we didn’t kill the game," he said.

Spurs went into the break with a one-goal lead thanks to a Harry Kane goal in the 22nd-minute.

"The team was then down and they felt the tiredness as it went on.

"We conceded the first goal and in the last 20 minutes it was tough for the team to find energy."

Poch not bothered by critics

Spurs seem to have a habit of finding themselves in positions where they have the opportunity to do something special but fall at the final hurdle.

When asked what he thought about other people's opinions on Tottenham's capitulation Pochettino replied:

"I don’t care about what the people say. I don’t care, I cannot control what happens around us.

"If you see my comment it’s always about being humble and to talk with respect about the position and the competition and other teams," he said.

Spurs almost blew their lead in the reverse fixture at Molineux Stadium last month but clung on for the three points.

"We know very well because of the experience if you’re not 100 per cent in every single game in the Premier League it can happen."

Sturn Wolves defence

Spurs struggled throughout the game to break the Wolves backline down and ended up resorting to long balls and shots from distance.

"We started to play too many long balls and then is was difficult to recover the ball and to play more with your heart than your head and we started to expend a lot of energy," Poch said.

The defeat does Tottenham no favours in their fight for the title as it leaves the Lilywhites at least six points behind the leaders by the end of the night.

"Then when you need the energy, in the end, you miss that. Very disappointed like the players but nothing to say. Some games can happen with this type of result and we need to move on and be sure that we are ready for the next game."