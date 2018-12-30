Manchester United 4-1 A.F.C. Bournemouth: Pogba continues to impress as United make it three wins on the bounce

Manchester United enjoyed their third straight victory under Ole Gunnar Solskjær as they beat A.F.C. Bournemouth 4-1 at Old Trafford.

A brace from Paul Pogba was added to by Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku to clinch all three points.

An almost perfect afternoon for the Red Devils was tarred by a red card for defender Eric Bailly in the 80th minute for a reckless challenge.

Story of the game

Marcus Rashford produced a moment of absolute brilliance on the right-hand side before providing Paul Pogba with an open goal to aim at.

The Englishman beat two of the visiting defenders and then cannoned in a low-driven cross which Pogba simply tapped home.

With just five minutes on the clock, Eddie Howe's side were left stunned for the second time in a matter of days.

It was the in-form Pogba who doubled United's lead just after the half-hour mark.

A superb cross from Ander Herrera was nodded in by the Frenchman as Asmir Begovic came charging out to punch the ball away.

With minutes to go before the half-time whistle, Marcus Rashford made it three.

Anthony Martial broke on the right before his outside of the foot cross was poked home by the young English forward.

For the second time in a matter of days, the Cherries found themselves three goals down after 45 minutes.

But seconds before the whistle Nathan Ake reduced the deficit to two goals with a header from inside the box.

David Brooks dribbled his way through the United defence before chipping it onto the head of Ake whose header proved too powerful for David De Gea to stop.

United did not have the same electric start in the second-half, instead, it was the Cherries who were searching for a way back into the game.

The atmosphere and the football both mellowed towards the hour mark as neither side made any noteworthy chances on goal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær was clearly aware the game had become stagnant and swapped Rashford for Romelu Lukaku and the substitution paid off immediately.

Pogba floated in a delightful cross for Lukaku to run onto and the Belgian delicately lifted the ball over Begovic to make it four.

Takeaways from the game

Pogba and Rashford partnership

From the first couple of minutes, it was evident Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford were going to have a huge say on the result.

The pair created a simply stunning opening goal, the majority of the work was done by Rashford whose skill left the Cherries in awe but Pogba's will and desire to get onto the end of the cross was impressive too.

United back to their best?

For the majority of the first half you would have to say yes.

Quick passing left Bournemouth unable to cope with the hosts on the attack and players such as Pogba and Martial all look to be hitting form.

The early stages of the game showed the clear transformation United had gone under since the sacking on Jose Mourinho.

Free flowing, attacking football showcasing the talent of Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba in particular which seemed shackled under Mourinho.

However, the only concern Ole Gunnar Solskjær may have is the way Bournemouth scored. United had totally dominated the opening 45-minutes but Eddie Howe's men still managed to find a way through and onto the scoreboard.

Man of the Match

Paul Pogba

The Frenchman has impressed in the short spell under Ole Gunnar Solskjær but today's performance showcased him at his absolute best.

His two goals were fantastic in terms of his positioning and to add to that was a delicious assist for Lukaku.

The only thing that could have put the icing on the cake would have been a hat-trick and he came inches away from that after a shot in the second period rattled off the post.