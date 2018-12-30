Southampton vs Manchester City Team News

Southampton face Premier League champions Manchester City at St Mary's at 14:15 GMT.

With an hour to go until kick-off, the team news has just been released.

The big news surrounding team selection is that Fernandinho returns to the starting 11 after missing the two previous league matches with injury.

The Brazilians absence has been drastic to the Citizen's recent performances with Pep Guardiola's Blues losing their previous two domestic outings.

Oleksander Zinchenko comes into the fold filling in a left-back for the suspended Fabian Delph who was sent off at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day.

Another boost for the Citizens is that David Silva makes his first league start for City since their 2-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge. Club captain Vincent Kompany also returns to first-team proceedings partnering Aymeric Laporte in the heart of the defence.

Kyle Walker left out again

Brazilian defender Danilo maintains his spot at right-back with Kyle Walker once again left on Guardiola's bench. Riyad Mahrez comes into the front-three in place of Leroy Sane who drops to the bench.

Manchester City line-up: Ederson, Danilo, Kompany, Laporte, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, B.Silva, D.Silva, Sterling, Mahrez, Aguero.

Austin comes in for Ings

Meanwhile, Ralph Hasenhuttl makes six changes to the side that was defeated at home to West Ham United on Thursday.

The most interesting alteration is that Saints top-scorer Danny Ings makes way for Charlie Austin who will operate as the hosts attacking focal point.

The Austrian head coach has also reverted to a back four with Jack Stephens partnering Jan Bednarek at centre-back. Kayne Ramsey becomes the youngest Premier League debutant of the season at 18 years 81 days. The youngster slots in at right-back whilst Matt Targett maintains his starting position on the left flank.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg returns to captain the Saints in midfield whilst fan favourite James Ward-Prowse also returns to the team.

Southampton line-up: McCarthy, Ramsey, Bednarkek, Stephens, Targett, Romeu, Elyounoussi, Lemina, Hojbjerg, Ward-Prowse, Austin.