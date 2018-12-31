Hodgson hopes to get Solanke loan deal done after Palace's struggles in front of goal continue

Crystal Palace's match with Chelsea on Sunday lunchtime just about summed up their home form.

In ten Premier League matches at Selhurst Park this term, they've mustered just five goals. And against the Blues, they didn't even manage a single shot on target as they lost 1-0.

It was a performance which was in stark contrast to their phenomenal performance away at Manchester City before Christmas.

Connor Wickham missed a simple chance with minutes to go, blazing over from a matter of yards out whilst Wilfried Zaha wasn't afforded much space going forward.

After the match, Palace manager Roy Hodgson spoke about a player who might be able to solve their woes in front of goal.

Solanke to become an Eagle?

Before Palace's encounter with Chelsea on Sunday, the Eagle's chairman Steve Parish confirmed interest in Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke.

The forward, for good reason, has struggled for minutes in a Liverpool side who have plenty of talent in forward areas.

With that in mind, it appears as though the Reds are ready to let him leave on loan.

Commenting on the situation after another blank in front of goal on Sunday, Hodgson said: "First of all we've got to be certain that we do get him [Solanke] on loan. Steve has mentioned that. It's not a secret it's a target for us."

The experienced manager continued with what he might be able to add to the Palace side. "What he'll do for us is provide attacking flair. He's a very much a proven goalscorer throughout all of the age groups," he added.

Solanke hasn't been able to hit the ground running in England's top division but Hodgson hopes a potential move to Palace will provide a springboard for the young forward. "If he comes in it'll be a great opportunity to show he can transfer that [goalscoring ability] to Premier League football. He has the profile we're looking for and the ability we're looking for."

Not good enough technically

On the game itself, Hodgson clarified whether his team could have been more adventurous, as they had been against Man City. His response was: "If we wanted to get beaten by four or five goals to nil, yes."

Instead, the former England manager wanted his side to remain compact in defence and not let up many chances. "If you have a better day technically then you can open yourselves up for 40 minutes and commit and see them open up the spaces or you can try to do what we did; keep it tight and keep the game under some sort of control until maybe 20 minutes from the end and then take your chances, which is what we did but it didn't work because we didn't score," he noted.

Hodgson was frustrated that his side couldn't implement the game plan to the desired effect: "We weren't at our best by any stretch of the imagination, technically. They were very good on the ball and in terms of their organisation and structure. We didn't keep it tight which is why we lost the game 1-0," he concluded.

Crystal Palace's next match sees them travel to Wolves in midweek before an FA Cup third round encounter with Grimsby back at Selhurst Park.