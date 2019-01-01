Arsenal vs Fulham Team News

Arsenal face Fulham in a Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium on New Years Day at 15:00 GMT.

With an hour to go until kick-off the team news has just been released.

The big news surrounding team selection is that Mesut Ozil has not made the matchday squad following a knee complaint.

Unai Emery has made three changes to the side that was thumped 5-1 by Liverpool on Saturday. Club captain Laurent Koscielny returns to the starting eleven replacing Stephan Lichsteiner whilst Matteo Guendouzi returns to the midfield fold partnering Granit Xhaka as Lucas Torreira drops to the bench.

Ramsey left on bench amid growing exit rumours

The Spanish boss has opted to utilise his attacking forces against the struggling Cottagers with Alexandre Lacazette being deployed up top with joint Premier League top-scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aaron Ramsey who been linked with a move abroad to Serie A champions Juventus once his contract runs out this summer has also been dropped to the bench.

Arsenal line-up: Leno, Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Koscielny, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Iwobi, Lacazette, Aubameyang.

Four changes for the visitors

Meanwhile, Claudio Ranieri has made four changes to the team that beat Huddersfield 1-0. It was only Fulham's second clean sheet of the season against David Wagner's Terriers and Maxime Le Marchand comes in for Alfie Mawson who picked up a knee injury on Saturday.

After providing the assist at the weekend to salvage the Cottagers their third league victory of the season English youngster Ryan Sessegnon returns in his desired front-three position where also Andre Schurrle returns alongside Alexsandar Mitrovic to complete the attacking triangle for Fulham.

Jean Michael Serri is another who is left on the substitute bench with the former Nice midfielder replaced by Ibrahima Cisse who makes only his second league appearance of the season.

Fulham line-up: Rici, Christie, Odoi, Ream, Marchand, Bryan, Cisse, Cairney, Sessegnon, Schurrle, Mitrovic.