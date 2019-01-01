Cardiff City vs Tottenham Hotspur Team News

Cardiff City host Tottenham Hotspur in their first game of the New Year which kicks off at 17:30 GMT.

With an hour to go until kick-off the team news has just been released.

It is a similar starting XI for Spurs to which lost 3-1 on Saturday against Wolverhampton Wanderers but Danny Rose fills in for Ben Davies at left-back.

Spurs: Lloris (C), Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele, Son, Kane.

Rose in for Davies

Danny Rose has come in to replace Ben Davies for Spurs at left-back.

The former Swansea left-back had a difficult afternoon against Wolves on Saturday as Spurs proved sloppy at the back.

Rose has recently returned from injury but had a standout performance against Barcelona at the Nou Camp in December.

Sissoko starts again

Moussa Sissoko has featured heavily in the past few months for Spurs after picking up excellent form in the absence of Mousa Dembele.

The Frenchman had struggled at Spurs, finding it hard to cement his place in the starting lineup, however, Mauricio Pochettino's faith in the 29-year-old has started to pay off.

On Saturday, Sissoko like a lot of the Spurs team seemed to run out of energy in the second half of the game so it will be interesting to see how he fairs.

Son still shining

Heung-min Son has been in superb form for Spurs throughout the month of December and the South Korean keeps his place in the team.

The 26-year-old has been a revelation since joining Spurs and has managed to net seven goals for the Lilywhites in December.

The Korean will leave Spurs for international duty this month so it is likely Pochettino will use Son until the day he leaves.