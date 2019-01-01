Cardiff City 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs bounce back from Wembley thumping with a measured victory 

Tottenham Hotspur put Cardiff City to the sword on the opening day of the new year in a 3-0 thumping.

Goals from Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen and Heung-min Son rewarded Spurs in the first half for their total dominance.

The win will see the Lilywhites move back up to second spot with Manchester City and Liverpool facing each other on Thursday.

Story of the game

Harry Kane provided Spurs with the perfect start to 2019 after netting just 20 minutes into the game.

The 25-year-old started the move on the edge of the Cardiff half before getting onto the end of Kieran Trippier's cross to score one of his scruffiest goals yet.

The Bluebirds responded well after conceding early on through threatening on goal but the Spurs defence held strong.

However, Spurs doubled their lead in the 12th minute through Christian Eriksen.

The Lilywhites broke on the counter-attack, Heung-min Son picked out the Dane before wrong-footing Neil Etheridge in between the sticks.

The second goal took the wind out of the Cardiff sail as Spurs gained more of a grasp on the game.

Tottenham's control on the game paid off as Son made it three just before the half-hour mark.

The South Korean danced through the City defence on the edge of the box before beating Etheridge with a low-driven shot.

Son continued from where he left off in 2018 having scored six goals in the last month of the year.

The half began to fade out after the third Spurs goal with the visitors in full control of the proceedings.

Spurs began the second half in the same way which they ended the first - with the ball.

The north Londoners continued to dominate with the lion's share of possession limiting the Bluebirds to minimal action in the final third.

Chances were few and far between in the opening 15 minutes of the second with Tottenham proving difficult to knock off the ball.

The first real chance came 20 minutes into the second half when Harry Kane played Son in on goal but the South Korean was unable to beat Etheridge from inside the box.

The Bluebirds' best chance of the game fell on the 70th minute when from a corner Sean Morrison won the header but Aron Gunnarsson was unable to flick the ball beyond Hugo Lloris.

A sloppy game from Dele Alli was almost forgotten when the 22-year-old beat Ecuele Manga and find himself one-on-one with Etheridge but Dele took one touch too many to ruin his chance on goal.

Takeaways from the game

Spurs in total control

Despite having only made one change from the drubbing against Wolves on Saturday it was Mauricio Pochettino's side which looked the fresher of the two sides.

Spurs only had three shots on target in the first half, however, all three of them found the back of the Cardiff net. It was a controlled and measured first 45 from Pochettino's men.

The early goal was vital

Although there is a huge gap between the two sides in the league table, this could have proved a banana skin for Spurs had they not silenced the crowd early on in the game.

It is not one of the goals in which Harry Kane will treasure but he will certainly take it as it proved the goal to set Spurs on their way in what was a first-half rout.

The Wolves defeat was very uncharacteristic of Spurs but they started off with an intent on the attack in the Welsh capital.

Man of the Match - Moussa Sissoko

None of the goal scorers particularly stood out enough to claim the MOTM award but Moussa Sissoko proved a key component in the Spurs victory.

The Frenchman continued his fine form in the middle of the park to keep move Spurs from defence into attack with ease and power. He had chances to get on the scoresheet for what would have been just his second time in a Spurs shirt but the 29-year-old proved too much for the Cardiff midfield to handle.