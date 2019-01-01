Pochettino praises his 'clinical' side after perfect response to Wolves defeat

Tottenham Hotspur put three past Cardiff City to see them move up to second spot in the Premier League.

Spurs got back on track after a disappointing day against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Wembley Stadium.

Mauricio Pochettino spoke to the media of his pride after the victory.

Clinical Spurs

Spurs only had three shots on target in the first half and converted from each of them.

Pochettino praised the clinical nature of his side:

"I'm so happy, very pleased with the performance. I think we started the game so well and were clinical from the beginning after two or three I thought it was a fantastic result for us and we began to dominate the game," he said.

The result will see Spurs move up to second spot but that could change on Thursday when Manchester City host Liverpool.

"It is important to congratulate the players because the effort was fantastic and of course, the staff.

Embed from Getty Images

Kane completes the set

Harry Kane had scored against every Premier League team he had faced apart from Cardiff City - until today.

The 46-year-old boss told the media Kane had mentioned the record:

"I think it is important, first of all, because he provided the opportunity for the team to get the three points."

Kane has now scored against 28 Premier League sides throughout his Spurs career.

"His individual goals are important for him, to score against a team which he hadn't before," said the Argentine.

Clean sheet

Mauricio Pochettino was happy with the three goals but he was delighted for his side to see the game out with a clean sheet to their record.

"Always it is important, I think when you assess the game against Wolves it was fair.

"But I think we dropped our concentration in the last 20 minutes and conceded three goals," he added.

Spurs have had a tendency to switch off late on in games which they are leading and lose their clean sheet.

"It wasn't a problem that we were tired, it was a concentration problem and a discipline issue," Pochettino added.