Brighton's Ben White heads out on loan to Peterborough

Brighton U23's defender, Ben White has joined League One side, Peterborough on loan for the rest of the season.

White will now join The Posh for the rest of the season, having played against Steve Evans' side earlier in the season in the Checkatrade Trophy.

White has been impressing for Under 23's this season

White has been impressive since coming back from a season-long last season at League Two side, Newport County.

The centre half has made five appearances for the Under 23's and got four assists.

This form has lead to White being named on the bench for the 1-0 defeat away at Burnley at the start of December.

Chris Hughton's thoughts on the move

Brighton manager, Chris Hughton, had the following to say on White's loan move: “This move is one which allows Ben to play regular first-team football at a good level for his development. At this stage of his career it’s important that he continues to gain as much match experience as possible.

"He’s someone who we’ve had around the first-team squad for the first half of the campaign, but with competition for places increased with the return of Dan Burn from Wigan, this gives him the chance to go out and play regular football at a level higher than he experienced last season.”

Steve Evans' delighted to land White

Peterborough boss Steve Evans spoke to www.theposh.com and said he is delighted to have secured the services of White for the rest of the season: “We are delighted to bring Ben to Peterborough United and hopefully it is another player that joins us to cement our promotion challenge in 2019."

Evans also spoke of how he first saw White: "I first became aware of Ben when he joined Newport County on-loan last season. I watched him on a number of occasions and he was outstanding in the games that I saw.

"I have also taken the opportunity to watch a number of games he has played for Brighton under 23s and he was one of two or three that stood head and shoulders above and ready to further their career.

White will be eligible to make his debut for Peterborough in their FA Cup third-round tie against Middlesbrough, but it ineligible to play in the Checktrade Trophy have already featured for The Seagulls.