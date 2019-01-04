Claude Puel admits upset could be 'possible' against Newport County

Leicester City boss Claude Puel has suggested that an upset could be possible against Newport County on Sunday afternoon.

The Foxes travel to Wales and Rodney Parade at the weekend to face the League Two outfit in the third round of the FA Cup. The Exiles enjoyed an extended run in the competition last year by knocking out Leeds United and also giving Tottenham Hotspur a scare.

'It's why people like this cup'

Puel has admitted that whilst his side could be the next victims, he is doing his upmost to ensure they avoid a slip and secure their progression to the next round of the competition.

Talking ahead of Sunday's match, the Frenchman said: "Of course, it’s important to look at this team, at the history of this team. Last season they played well with a good result at home against Tottenham.

“They [Newport] are physical with fighting spirit. In cup games, it is typical, this fighting spirit. We need to be strong in our head and aerially to play a strong game against this team.

“We need to be ready because I know the tradition of the cup. All the teams that are playing in different leagues, it’s important to play against Premier League team and create an upset. We know these difficulties. It’s why people like this cup, because an upset is possible.”

'It will be a good team in place with some rotation'

The match at Rodney Parade represents Leicester's first venture into the FA Cup this season following a wonderful but hectic Christmas period. The Foxes' squad have been stretched to it's limits with various injuries but they have still managed to secure wonderful victories against Chelsea, Manchester City and Everton.

Puel admitted that despite their form, the team could be rotated in order to give some key players such as Jamie Vardy and Ricardo Pereira a rest.

He said: “It will be a good team in place with some rotation. Players have played a lot in this busy period, so we need to maintain some freshness in the team."

Reports also suggest that players such as Vicente Iborra, Fousseni Diabate and Adrien Silva are negotiating moves away from the club. Puel implied that individuals who are not purely focussed on the club will not play.

He said: "After I think I have to make sure about the players with a good focus and concentration on this competition.

“Perhaps some players will not all be focused on this competition because they think about their futures in this transfer window. I need to take some feeling about them."