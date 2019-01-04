Dominic Solanke joins Bournemouth from Liverpool for £19 million 

Liverpool have agreed on a fee with Bournemouth for the sale of Dominic Solanke for a deal worth in the region of £19 million.

The England Under 21 striker is expected to put pen to paper on a long-term deal with the Cherries after both clubs reached an agreement after talks.

Solanke had a number of potential buyers including Crystal Palace who all wanted the former Chelsea forward on loan this week but that move collapsed with the Eagles pulling out over fitness concerns.

The 21-year-old had been hampered by a muscle injury in recent weeks leaving him out of contention with the Reds for the majority of the season but is now close to returning to action.

Brighton Hove & Albion and Huddersfield were also interested in Solanke's services but the Liverpool Echo has reported that the initial fee is £19 million and could even rise with add-ons.

It represents another piece of swift and shrewd business from Liverpool's impressive sporting director Michael Edwards who once again negotiated the deal.

Solanke made 27 appearances for Liverpool and only scored once - on the final day of the 2017/18 Premier League season against Brighton - and has failed to appear in all competitions for Jürgen Klopp's league leaders.

The England youngster has fallen in the pecking with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Daniel Sturridge, Divock Origi all above Solanke in Klopp's attacking hierarchy.

The Reds bought Solanke from Chelsea back in 2017 following the striker's impressive performances in England's U20 World Cup-winning summer.

His contract expired at Stamford Bridge and due to the fact he was under 24, Liverpool had to pay the Blues compensation.

After stern negotiating, both clubs agreed on a deal worth £10 million.

Clyne joins Solanke at Bournemouth

Liverpool full-back Nathanial Clyne is also set to join the Cherries on loan for the rest of the season.

The 27-year-old was determined to find himself first-team football following a long period away from Klopp's starting 11.

Once an England regular, Clyne had established himself as Liverpool's first choice right-back before being leapfrogged in the full-back role by then-teenager Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Clyne was impressive for Liverpool in his only Premier League start for the Reds in the 3-1 win against Manchester United, but his fate looked sealed when he was dropped at right-back for James Milner at Wolves.

Since then, Alexander-Arnold is back to the starting 11 and Joe Gomez is getting close to a return leaving Klopp with adequate cover at right back affording Liverpool with sufficient cover to let Clyne go considering the Reds have two midfielders in the form of Milner and Fabinho who can both operate at full-back as well.