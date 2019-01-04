Tranmere Rovers vs Tottenham Hotspur Team News

Tranmere Rovers host Tottenham Hotspur in the third round of the FA Cup which kicks off at 19:450 GMT.

With an hour to go until kick-off the team news has just been released.

Mauricio Pochettino has included a lot of changes to the side which swept aside Cardiff City on Tuesday.

Tottenham starting XI: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Foyth, Sanchez, Davies, Walker-Peters, Skipp, Dele (C), Lucas, Son, Llorente.

Llorente in for Kane

Fernando Llorente's future at Spurs is under a lot of speculation at the minute but the Spaniard starts up top tonight.

The 33-year-old has struggled for game time this season and looks set for the exit with his last goal coming in a 3-1 Carabao Cup win against West Ham.

Llorente offers something a little different to Harry Kane as the former Swansea striker provides a greater ariel threat to the Englishman.

Could this be a chance for Llorente to show Pochettino what he will be missing should the Spaniard leave in the January transfer window?

Son keeps his place

Heung-min Son has been in red-hot form recently and has kept his place in the starting XI.

The South Korean netted once again on Tuesday against Cardiff to put Spurs three goals to the good.

However, the 26-year-old leaves for international duty after Spurs' game against Manchester United on January 13.

It seems Pochettino is looking to get every last minute possible out of Son before he heads off for the Asia Cup.

Embed from Getty Images

Gazzaniga between the sticks

Paulo Gazzaniga keeps his 'cup' place in the squad as captain, Hugo Lloris, is granted a rest.

The Argentine keeper does edge the cup spot ahead of the experienced Michel Vorm who has to make do with a place on the bench.

This does bring up the question as to where Vorm's future lies as he seemingly does not have one with the Lilywhites.

A good omen for Spurs fans is they have never lost a game in which Gazzaniga has started.