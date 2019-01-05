Manchester United 2-0 Reading: First-half goals from Mata and Lukaku see United through

Manchester United have progressed to the 4th round of the Emirates FA Cup, defeating Reading 2-0 at Old Trafford.

First-half goals from Juan Mata and Romelu Lukaku proved enough to see United through and make it five wins out of five for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Story of the match

The game started out in fairly sloppy fashion, with both sides giving away possession cheaply inside the opening 10 minutes.

This was before the first half-chance of the game fell to Scott McTominay after a set piece came the way of Phil Jones, who looked to head the ball down to the Scotsman.

Liam Moore headed clear though, leaving his mark on McTominay, who went down with a head injury for his troubles.

Alexis Sanchez then came close from 20 yards, firing just over Anssi Jaakkola’s bar as United began to make the Reading defence work more.

Next, the first big moment of the game, as the referee went to VAR to check if Mata was brought down inside the box by Omar Richards.

After a few minutes, and the decision taking way longer than it should’ve for such an obvious penalty, Stuart Atwell pointed to the spot.

United’s number eight stepped up himself and sent Jaakkola the wrong way – 1-0 United.

Minutes later United felt they should’ve had another penalty, this time for handball as the ball bounced off Andy Yiadom ‘VAR, VAR, VAR’ sarcastically chant the Old Trafford faithful.

Gareth McCleary and Callum Harriott were proving the biggest threat for the Royals from the flanks, with the latter leaving Sergio Romero flat-footed with an effort from range after half an hour – just wide.

As the half went on United became more and more pinned back by Jose Gomes’ organised outfit, and if anything it was the away side looking more likely to hit the next blow.

Although like teams at the highest level do, United put together a moment of real class to double their advantage.

Sanchez picked the ball up midway into the away sides half, with nothing seemingly on just before the half-time mark.

That was before a sudden burst of pace from Lukaku sees the Chilean pick United’s number nine out brilliantly, allowing the Belgian to round the ‘keeper and make it two.

Reading looked deflated going into half-time, and you can see why, as they had a fair share of the possession and chances in that half, and didn’t deserve to go in at the halfway point two behind.

At the start of the second 45, John Swift stepped up and fired a free-kick at Romero, as Reading continued to push on to try and find a way back into the game.

Harriott was then denied from close range as he fired straight at the Argentine ‘keeper – the Old Trafford started to show their unrest, feeling their side should be looking to kick on for more goals against lesser opposition.

As the half went on, United began to get more of a foot on the ball, and began to dominate possession.

It should be said that the impressive Reading were doing a very good job of keeping the United frontline quiet, with the lack of linkup between the midfield and attack minimal from the Reds – possibly one of the biggest frustrations for Solskjaer.

Ashley Young got the better for his man and pulled the ball back to Marouane Fellaini, who was only able to fire straight at the ‘keeper, with 20 minutes to go, although that’s about as good as it got for United in the second-half.

Sone Aluko forced arguably the best save of the game out of Romero with 15 minutes to play, diving low to his right to tip the ball around the post.

United made their experience count in the latter stages, somewhat shutting up shop and keeping the ball to not allow Reading back into the game, seeing themselves into the fourth round.

Takeaways from the match

The battle for number nine rumbles on

Ever since the arrival of Solskjaer at Old Trafford, Marcus Rashford has been in terrific form for United, both scoring and setting up chances from the number nine position in the absence of Lukaku.

Lukaku returned in the week, as United struggled away against Newcastle United, and scored with his first touch as well as putting in a terrific display.

Again Lukaku scored today, and whilst maybe not being as lively as Rashford, when he gets a chance, nine out of 10 times he will finish it, as he’s proved for years in England’s top flight.

With Solskjaer clearly keen on starting one down the middle in a 4-3-3 formation, he has a real dilemma as to who should be considered his first choice number nine.

Reading can be proud of themselves

Despite lingering down in 23rd in the EFL Championship, Reading showed some real moments of quality throughout the game, and had they took their chances, could’ve really caused a shock at Old Trafford,

The likes of Yiadom and Moore also saw the Royals solid at the back, and isolate the likes of Lukaku and Rashford to very few chances.

Perform like that in the league, and Gomes’ side will have a real chance of staying in England’s second tier.

Youth will get a chance

Since his arrival, Solskjaer has proved that in true United fashion, he is willing to give youth a chance.

Many United youngsters have been training with the first-team in recent weeks, as well as getting their chance as part of the matchday squads.

Angel Gomes featured in the dying stages against Huddersfield Town on Boxing Day, and Tahith Chong was handed half an hour in today’s game.

Another box ticked for the Norwegian, as his audition to become permanent manager becomes seemingly more and more promising.