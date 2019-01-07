Wolves vs Liverpool Team News

Wolves face Premier League leaders Liverpool at Molineux in the third round of the FA Cup 19:45 GMT.

With an hour to go until kick-off, the team news has been released.

Nine changes for Klopp and his Reds

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has made nine changes to the side that was defeated at the Etihad on Thursday.

The German manager has handed two first-team debuts for Curtis Jones and Rafa Camacho while 16-year-old teenager Ki-Hana Hoever has been named amongst the subs bench.

Simon Mignolet and Alberto Moreno were already confirmed as starters by Klopp in his press conference on Saturday.

Fabinho will operate in central defence for the first time this season giving the imperious Virgil van Dijk a much needed night off while Dejan Lovren will partner the Brazilian in the heart of the defence.

The Croatian World Cup finalist alongside James Milner are the only members to survive in the starting 11 from the defeat in Manchester.

Naby Keita has been handed some much-needed game time following difficulties in breaking into the midfield dynamic.

Meanwhile, the front three is the same attacking line that started against Burnley at Turf Moor as Xherdan Shaqiri, Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi all start.

Adam Lallana has been ruled out of the FA Cup bout at Molineux with a minor knock.

Six alterations for hosts

Nuno Espirito Santo has made six changes to the side that was defeated at home to Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

John Ruddy makes only his second appearence of the season opting in between the sticks ahead of No.1 shotstopper Rui Patrucio.

Ruben Neves returns to the fold following a disapointing run of recent form alongside his international compatriot Joao Moutinho.

Meanwhile, fellow Portuguese international Ruben Vinagre has also been drafted in with Leander Dendocker also make a rare start.

The big boost for the hosts is that Diogo Jota has returned following the forwards four game absence with injury.