Tottenham Hotspur announce further stadium delay

Tottenham Hotspur announced today (Wednesday) their new stadium's opening date will be set back further to at least March 2019.

The 62,000 seater stadium was due to open on 16 September 2018 against Liverpool in what would have been their first Premier League game at their new home.

However, building delays meant the stadium was not in a safe enough condition to open for the date set by the Club.

Progress made but not enough

Daniel Levy had a meeting with the contractors on 7 January to receive an update on the progress made so the Club could provide fans with a rundown on the situation.

However, Spurs fans did not get the news they were hoping for as the contractors admitted there had not been enough progress made to open the stadium for one of their February fixtures.

On the Club's website, the statement read:

"The past month has seen remedial works take place, software issues resolved and corrected safety equipment installations increase. Testing has also continued.

"We are now liaising with the contractors and building control at Haringey Council to determine a schedule of commissioning, building test dates and building control sign-offs, along with formal test event dates."

Safety features such as the fire alarm system was cause for the delay in December and despite this issue being resolved, it seems there is still a lot to be done in order to accommodate the capacity crowd.

Wembley stay continues

Tottenham will now play their February Premier League home fixtures at their temporary home, Wembley Stadium.

As well as their 30 January game against Watford, Spurs will play their home fixtures against Newcastle United, Leicester City and their Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund at the national stadium.

Embed from Getty Images

As well as the league and Champions League games, the Club also added:

"Should we continue to progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup and have a home draw, this too would be played at Wembley Stadium (weekend of 16/17 February)."

Levy apologises to the fans

A test event for 6000 fans took place on 16 December which allowed the chosen fans to take a look around the new 17,000 seater south stand.

However, with another delay being announced, Chairman Daniel Levy has offered his apologies to the Spurs faithful:

“I should like to apologise to our fans and thank you for your continued patience.

"The response from those who attended the familiarisation event was great to hear and reinforced our commitment to deliver an exceptional matchday experience for everyone."

The Spurs fans who have bought a season ticket for the 2018/19 campaign have been offered their money back as an apology for the delays.

"We shall now seek clarity in respect of building test schedules and test event dates and provide further information on these in the next two to three weeks,” Levy added.