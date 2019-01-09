Pochettino slams VAR despite Spurs benefiting through penalty decision in Chelsea clash

Tottenham Hotspur were awarded a match-winning penalty through a VAR decision in their 1-0 win over Chelsea at Wembley Stadium.

Harry Kane converted the 26th-minute spot kick to give Spurs a slender advantage going into the second leg at Stamford Bridge in two weeks time.

However, in his post-match press-conference, Mauricio Pochettino slammed VAR despite his side benefiting from the penalty award.

Pochettino not convinced by VAR

The Lilywhites broke the deadlock in the first-half through a penalty in which referee, Michael Oliver used VAR to make his decision.

Even though his side benefitted from the decision, Mauricio Pochettino admitted he is not a fan of VAR:

"To be honest, I am not happy with that system, it is a system that we still need to be agreed in the way we are going to use it."

The penalty proved to be the game-winning moment for Spurs after Harry Kane's thunderous effort flew past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

"I think a good example is La Liga, no one is happy because no one knows the clear way we are going to use.

"Everyone is complaining in Spain from day one and I hope that now we have time to develop that system, we need to work a lot, we need to agree between of course players, coaching staff and referee. It needs to be a tool to improve the game," the 46-year-old added.

Hard fought for victory

By no means was this one of Tottenham's prettiest victories, in fact, it was quite a scruffy one. Spurs have struggled over the past few years to grind out 'ugly' wins but this season seems to be different.

Pochettino admitted he was pleased with the performance:

"I think we were very competitive tonight. I am so pleased. We played against one of the best teams in England and in Europe, a team that have been building to win titles," he said.

Embed from Getty Images

Spurs enjoyed a comfortable 3-1 victory over the Blues back in November but Tuesday's game proved quite the opposite.

"Of course, it's only half-time, it's a small advantage 1-0, but we need to be competitive in the second leg. Of course, to give the credit to Chelsea.

"They pushed a lot in the second half and made us play a little bit deeper. But of course very happy because we were competitive and in the end we won the game," the Argentine said.

Gazzaniga's record continues

Tottenham have not lost in any of the eight games in which Paulo Gazzaniga has started for them in goal this season.

The Argentine goalkeeper enjoyed another clean sheet in the Carabao Cup and his manager was thrilled:

"Yes, I think he was very good. I am so happy with his performance. For me, he was the man of the match, and with Harry Kane of course who scored the goal, I think he was so good," he said.

Gazzaniga has started in all of the Lilywhites' Carabao Cup clashes this season.

"We are very happy. We have one of the best keepers in the world in Hugo Lloris.

"We have Michel Vorm, another keeper that can play in any club in the Premier League and now, of course, Paulo Gazzaniga."