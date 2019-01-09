Toby Alderweireld: We were strong to see out the result

Tottenham Hotspur ran out 1-0 winners over Chelsea in the first leg of the semi-final in the Carabao Cup.

A first-half penalty from Harry Kane was enough to give Spurs a slender advantage going into the second leg at Stamford Bridge in a fortnights time.

Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld spoke after the game about his side's performance and talked up how far Spurs have come and how far they can go this season.

We did what we had to do to win

Alderweireld was full of praise for his teammates after the game saying:

"I think we played very well in the first half, against a very difficult opposition, who have very good players. They have a very good team who know how to play football.

"In the second half we had to dig in and get a very good result for the second leg, it was very important to get the clean sheet. I think we can be happy with the effort and our defensive work."

Are all the matches finally taking its toll on Spurs?

Tuesday night's game was Spurs' 12th match since the start of December and in the second half, fatigue was beginning to show.

The Belgian defender was asked whether the volume of matches was finally starting to take its toll on this stretched Tottenham side. Alderweireld was quick to refute these claims, saying:

"This is normal, we put in a lot of effort, we tried to press and yes sometimes it did not go our way but i think we dug in and were strong to get a good result."

We are hungry for success

The result has kept Spurs fight on four fronts alive and Alderweireld was asked how far he feels the side can go this season. He also spoke on the effect Wembley is having at the moment.

The Belgian said: "We don't try to look at what people say and stuff. We also look and see we can do better. Like today it was a good result, but this is not our home. It is home game but not a home game but the fans do an unbelievable job to come every time to Wembley, which is not their home.

We are doing well but we know we can improve go that extra couple of steps, we are a young team.

We have a hungry group who want to get prizes and play well and to beat big teams and of course we want to do something special. That desire you can see on the pitch, every season we are up there.