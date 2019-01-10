Newcastle told to increase their offer for exciting Paraguayan

Rafa Benitez has identified Atlanta United's starlet as his number one transfer target this January transfer window.

Miguel Almiron has attracted Benitez's attention with numerous stand out performances for Atlanta as he helped them win their first MLS Cup.

Almiron's agent, Daniel Campos, has been speaking to a local radio station in Paraguay about his client's expected move to Europe this month.

Newcastle put off by 'high' fee again

Campos spoke in his interview about agreeing on the wages for Almiron to join the Magpies, despite the two clubs not being able to agree on a fee.

Campos seemed happy for his client to join Newcastle:

"What I arranged with Newcastle, the only thing that I arranged in the moment, was the salary of the player because they were the ones that spoke directly to Atlanta United."

"I know there was a huge difference of fees, I don't know if written or verbal, but myself verbally speaking, in general terms, because they want to know if the player's requests are met."

However, Campos was quick to clarify Almiron has not signed a pre-contract with Newcastle "We didn't sign a pre-contract, all they did was ask about how much of the salary he wanted."

£25 million fee too low

With Newcastle's record fee still standing at £16 million from when they signed Michael Owen back in 2005, it seems unlikely they will pay more than £25 million for an MLS player.

The Paraguayan's agent spoke how Newcastle have made a bid but it was way short: "Yes, they did offer something that was less than that."

"However simply put, Newcastle is a club that doesn't make purchases of that amount."

"There is an owner and he has to bring the hammer down and if not, then no worries.

"We have other teams interested."

Newcastle not expected to bid higher

Despite the two clubs not being able to agree on a fee that works for both parties, Campos seems eager on the deal to go through.

Obviously, he will want the best deal for his client and that deal is likely to come in the Premier League.

Campos is hopeful that negotiations will continue but with more positives outcomes.

"We agreed on personal terms, but there is still a case on the economic standpoint that we will continue to negotiate."



"We will wait in the coming days to see how much Newcastle is going to offer and how willing Atlanta is going to be."