Warnock expresses frustration with Cardiff's January transfer window

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock has compared the January transfer market to "like climbing a mountain with butter on your hands" after admitting talks with Nantes striker Emiliano Sala aren’t looking promising.

Warnock confirmed he flew to France and met Nantes’ owner, Waldemar Kita, but would not disclose the sticking points with the Argentinian striker.

When asked about Sala, Warnock said: “Anything could happen, I’m not writing anything off, but I’m not optimistic about anything. I have nothing concrete with anybody, things change all the time and the January window is the worst.”

France a priority for Warnock

Warnock told press that the club were keeping a closer look at the French league in particular.

He said: “They’ve got one or two decent players there [at Nantes] and he’s [Sala] one of a number that we’ve looked at.”

The Argentinian striker, who has scored 13 goals in 19 games this season, has been the primary target for Cardiff this window, and would likely cost the club £20m if he was to come in.

But reports have said the player isn’t convinced by the Welsh side, and Warnock says some things will have to change if they are to get Sala in the door before the window closes.

Warnock also alluded to a number of other striking options.He said: “Quite a few things will have to change for it to be back on. We’ve got five targets to get one striker whereas last week we only have three. So, there’s a few more opportunities, but it’s a case of getting one over the line.”

Warnock admits frustration over transfer failings

In usual Neil Warnock fashion, he come up with a bizarre analogy for the January transfer window.

He said: ” It’s like climbing a mountain with butter on your hands. One day you think you’re almost there and then you slide back down.”

Former Tottenham winger, Clinton Njie, was another Ligue 1 player named during the week, but Warnock was quick to silence the claims.

He said: “It’s one of many we’ve looked at but I’m not really looking at wide players. If I’m honest, we’ve got enough to work on. That’s the least of our worries really.”

Options closer to home?

Warnock did reveal that youngster Rhys Healey, who is returning from his loan at MK Dons, could return to the squad this weekend, in a huge relegation battle against bottom of the table Huddersfield.

The Cardiff City boss said: “He’ll probably be involved at the weekend, he’s done brilliant at MK Dons and he’s looked sharp in training.

"You know what you get with Rhys, he’ll cause problems, even at this level, if I don’t get anyone make no mistake, he won’t be going anywhere.”