Guardiola happy to see squad return to full fitness

After beating Liverpool 2-1 at the Etihad last week, City reignited the title race, cutting down Liverpool's lead at the top to just 4 points.

They must now continue to press on and put behind disappointing losses in December behind them and make sure they get all 3 points against Wolves, who have troubled all of the top 6 teams this season and were able to hold City to a draw under controversial circumstances in their previous meeting.

Aguero and Kompany expected to be fit

The injuries to Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, Fernandinho and Benjamin Mendy has held back Guardiola from sending out his preferred team for most of the season.

Even though other players have filled in and done great jobs, Guardiola must be relishing the opportunity to have all his players available. City's squad depth will be one of their biggest assets in chasing Liverpool for the league title while staying competitive in all the other 3 competitions that they are still in.

"Sergio was sick after the Liverpool game.H e’s a little bit better, yesterday was his first training session. Vincent is recovering well after the game against Liverpool. The rest are fit," he said.

No warm weather break for City

Guardiola rued the fact that a busy fixture schedule will most probably deny City the opportunity to take a warm-weather break like most other Premier League teams, including cross-town rivals Manchester United.

"It would be a dream. Everybody is invited if you want to join us. Last season it was similar."

City have leapfrogged Tottenham Hotspur into second but still remain chasing the Reds.

"After Wigan beat us in the FA Cup we took time to go there. I saw the schedule this morning because the Everton game is going to another week so we don’t have many. We will see," the Spaniard said.

"Hopefully not because it means we continue in the FA Cup and Champions League but if not we will have time in the summertime."

No January additions

Despite being light in the defensive midfield and left back positions, Guardiola doesn't expect any January additions to his squad and is happy with what he has.

"Sometimes we have done it but normally when you want to buy one player it is for the next five or six years and normally it doesn’t happen in this window. The big clubs don’t buy important players for just six months.

"If you don’t have injuries and are satisfied with the squad, you go with them," he added.