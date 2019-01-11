Newcastle United interested in Borussia Dortmund’s Philipp, according to reports

Newcastle United are the second lowest scoring team in the Premier League so it is no surprise they are going after a striker this transfer window.

Rafa Benitez has sent scouts to watch Maximilian Philipp this season during his limited game time for Borussia Dortmund and seems to have been impressed by the German.

According to The Chronicle Benitez is interested in taking Philipp on loan for the rest of the season with his transfer budget very limited once again.

Another loan signing

Philipp has been made available for a permanent transfer or a loan which clearly interests Benitez.

The German has not been able to force his way back into the Dortmund side after an injury with Paco Alacer and Marco Reus in fine form this season.

A loan move to the north-east may help Philipp find the form that saw him earn a move to Dortmund in 2017.

Benitez is cannot have any more domestic loan signings so must look to the continent for any new signings to improve the squad which he hopes Philipp would do by offering a different dynamic to Salomon Rondon.

A big gamble

Philipp is thought to be available for around £19 million, according to The Chronicle, however, Newcastle are likely to look for a loan deal with an option to buy if they like what they see from the German

The worry for Newcastle is that he has only played 15 games, starting seven while only returning two goals all season.

What is more concerning is that he Philipp has only played 22 minutes of football since October which.

It would be a big risk Newcastle signing another loan striker that will not be fully fit like Islam Slimani was last year as well as Rondon this season.

Another option for Benitez

The German's agent has suggested his client is in desperate need of a move away from the Signal Iduna Park to play first-team football, rather than warming the bench.

Philipp would offer Benitez a different way to approach games with the German being six foot tall but relatively quick as well which seems like the ideal striker for Benitez.

A deal to bring him to Tyneside seems perfect on paper with Newcastle getting another striker and Philipp gets game time and exposure to show Dortmund what he is capable of.