As it happened: Rashford strikes to make it six wins in six for United under Solskjaer
(Photo: Getty Images/Tottenham)

Matchday live text commentary as Tottenham Hotspur face Manchester United at Wembley, 16:30 pm KO. 

brandon-sayer
Brandon Sayer
That though is all we have time for today as United win again. I have been Brandon Sayer taking you through the game, but until next have time have a good night.
Well United have done it again by defeating a very good Spurs side 1-0 at Wembley to make it 6 wins from 6 under Solskjaer. Rashford with the winning goal.
90+5' - The referee blows his whistle for full-time. Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Manchester United.
90'
90+2' - Manchester United substitution: Pogba is replaced by McTominay.
90' - The referee has decided to add on four minutes at the end of the second half.
86' - De Gea once again saves with his feet to deny Kane who though he was going to score.
84' - Manchester United substitution: Lingard is replaced by Diogo Dalot.
81' - Tottenham substitution: Llorente comes onto replace Harry Winks.
78' - Pogba receives a yellow card for showing dissent towards the referee.
74' - De Gea again! Alli is denied by a brilliant De Gea save once again.
73' - Manchester United substitution: Lukaku comes on to replace Martial.
70' - De Gea again makes a world class save to Deny Alderweireld a goal with his feet on the line. Spurs are really starting to pile the pressure on in the search of an equaliser.
67' - Eriksen's free-kick effort just goes wide of the goal with De Gea beaten.
66' - What a save from De Gea! Kane plays Alli through on goal but the midfielder saw his shot well-saved by the Spanish keeper. This game is very open at the minute. Spurs now have a free-kick on the edge of the box with Herrera receiving a yellow card.
62' - Pogba once again sees a good shot from the edge of the box well-saved by Lloris. They are having their own personal battle.
56' - What a save from Lloris! Pogba does great work to riggle past a couple of defenders before trying to lob Lloris who done just enough to touch the ball over the cross bar.
54' - Pogba has United's first chance of the second half as he sees his goalbound header from a Young cross well-saved by Lloris.
51' - Alli receives the first yellow card of the game for a deliberate trip on Pogba.
50' - This time Alli's header was brilliantly saved by a diving stop from De Gea.
49' - Spurs have started really well at the start of the second half and Kane forced De Gea into making a really good save with his feet.
46' - The referee blows his whistle to begin the second half. Game on!
Half-time
Well this was seen as the first big test under Solskjaer and United are delivering so far as Rashford's goal on the stroke of half-time has given the visitors the lead. What will Spurs come up with in the second half to get back into the game? Stay tuned to find out as we bring it live to you in a few minutes time.
45+2' - The referee blows his whistle to end the first half. Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Manchester United.
45' - The referee has decided to add on two minutes at the end of the first half.
Goal United - Rashford
44' - Goal for Manchester United! Rashford fires the ball into the back of the net after a brilliant through pass from Paul Pogba to give United the lead at Wembley. That is exactly what this game needed.
43' - Tottenham substitution: Lamela comes on to replace the injured Sissoko.
29' - Spurs have now started to get a foothold in the game but they are finding it difficult to break down a stubborn United defence to date.
18' - United have really started to really play here at Wembley as Martial forces Lloris into making a smart save with his feet.
11' - Now it's United's turn  to have a decent chance as a cross from Young found its way to Lingard but he hit his shot over the bar when he should have done better.
9' - What a chance for Spurs to take the lead! Spurs counter on United which led to a brilliant through pass from Son which found Winks but the midfielder got his shot wrong and it went wide. Big let off for United.
Kick-off at Wembley!
1' - Referee Mike Dean blows his whistle to begin the game at Wembley. Game on!
Substitutes
Tottenham Hotspur subs: Gazzaniga, Rose, Sanchez, Foyth, Skipp, Lamela, Llorente.


Manchester United subs: Romero, Dalot, Pereira, Fred, Mata, McTominay, Lukaku.

Starting lineups
Tottenham Hotspur starting XI: Lloris (C), Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele, Son, Kane.


Manchester United starting XI: De Gea, Young. Lindelof, Jones, Shaw; Matic, Herrera, Pogba; Lingard, Rashford, Martial.

Solskjær (continued)
"Going forward, attacking both as a team and the way we played, we won’t get as many chances to attack against these as we’ve had before so we’ve got to be ready for when we got hold of the ball and play well with it because Wembley is a decent sized pitch."
Solskjær quotes
Solskjær also spoke to the press ahead of their visit to London:

"You always adapt to any opponent, we play one of the best teams in the league, have to be aware of their strengths but we need to attack teams, that’s our strength as well."

Pochettino (continued)
"I think of course after Mourinho the reality is that they've won five games in a row.

"Always you know that when a new person arrives, or manager, it's like refreshing the atmosphere at the club, and for many players that maybe didn't play with another manager, it's an option to play more."

Pochettino quotes
Ahead of the clash, Pochettino spoke to the media about the upcoming clash:

"I think from the distance it's so difficult. It's been so busy, involved in our games. Of course, I cannot be unfair with both managers."

Head-to-head
Also, Spurs ended their four-year winless streak at Old Trafford back in August as they ran riot and put three past what was then Jose Mourinho's men. 
Head-to-head
Spurs go into the game with an excellent home record against United - unbeaten at home since 2012. 
Team news
Paul Pogba is available for the Reds after the Frenchman missed the FA Cup victory over Reading due to a leg injury.

Chris Smalling will miss out again through injury and Eric Baillyremains suspended. 

Team news
Tottenham Hotspur will remain without Mousa Dembele and Eric Dier despite the pair returning to first-team training as well as Lucas Moura who has not recovered in time to play. 

Jan Vertonghen is in contention to feature but Victor Wanyama has also returned to training but is not match ready.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have just returned from their warm-weather training camp in Dubai. The Red Devils returned to England on Friday. 
Tottenham faired well on Tuesday night in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Chelsea. A Harry Kane penalty saw Spurs take a slender advantage into the second leg at Stamford Bridge. 
Tottenham look to continue their fine run of form as they welcome United to Wembley in what is expected to be Ole Gunnar Solskjær's first real test as the manager of United. 
Welcome
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text coverage of the Premier League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United live from Wembley Stadium. I'm Brandon Sayer and I'll be bringing you all the action as Spurs look to continue their winning ways. Kick off is at 16:30 GMT this afternoon.
