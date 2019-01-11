Pochettino likens Eriksen to his dog ahead of United's Wembley visit

Tottenham Hotspur's busy schedule continues as Manchester United travel to the capital on Sunday.

Spurs remain in the title race after Manchester City's win over league leaders Liverpool earlier this month but Spurs lie six points behind the Reds.

Ahead of the clash against sixth-placed United, Mauricio Pochettino spoke to the media at Tottenham's training complex, Hotspur Way.

United visit

Spurs stunned the Red Devils in August with a scintillating second-half at Old Trafford to see them run out 3-0 victors.

However, Pochettino expects a much closer affair this time around:

"It's going to be a very nice game. Always Tottenham vs Manchester, Manchester vs Tottenham, every time that we play are always exciting, very competitive games."

The Lilywhites remain in third place, 10 points ahead of Ole Gunnar Solskjær's side.

"Of course this Sunday it will be a very nice game to watch. It will be tough, I think Manchester United arrive in a very good level, with very good momentum.

"We will arrive fresh too to compete on Sunday in our best way. Of course, it's going to be a tough game for both sides," the Spurs boss said.

Eriksen saga

Christian Eriksen's future at the north London side still remains uncertain as the rumours continue to circulate.

Pochettino told the press he treats the situation the same as he does with his dog in the park:

"We all hope that Christian that agree with the club a long-term contract because he's a great player. But like I explained a few weeks ago, in football, it's about timings, negotiations, different parts and how they feel."

The 26-year-old Danish international has been at Spurs since 2013 having made just shy of 200 appearances.

"You cannot put him in a box. You need to give freedom and trust him.

"Like my dog, in the park. I trust my dog. I say, 'Go, I trust you'. And Christian is a very clever person and of course, there's going to be a decision from him, from the club, from different parts and I hope he can be committed to the club long-term," the 46-year-old added.

Still all to play for

Six points off the league leaders Liverpool, Spurs are still in the title race - albeit just.

The Spurs boss admitted his side cannot afford to drop any further points:

"It's going to be always difficult to win the points in the Premier League, every game is tough. Of course, our challenge is to be higher and at the top of the table.

"I know very well that to be consistent is the most important thing if you want to win the title," he said.

Spurs' highest ever Premier League finish is second after finishing narrowly behind Chelsea in the 2016/17 season.

"Of course, in the Premier League if you want to be involved in the race you need to be consistent."