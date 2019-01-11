Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Preview: Solskjær up against his first real test as Reds face high flying Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur welcome Manchester United to Wembley Stadium on Sunday as Spurs look to maintain their title charge.

The Red Devils go into the game on a four-game unbeaten run in the Premier League under new interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

However, this may prove the Norweigan's toughest test yet at Mauricio Pochettino's side aim to close the gap on the top.

In-form sides

These two Premier League heavyweights come into the game as two of the league's in-form sides having had successful starts to the new year.

Spurs have hit incredible form since the end of November - barring defeats against Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers the Lilywhites have not tasted defeat since October 2018.

As for the Red Devils, since sacking Jose Mourinho, they have won all four of the league games.

Yet this, on paper, should be Solskjær's trickiest game yet having begun his reign against Premier League strugglers in Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town and Newcastle United.

However, United have failed to beat Spurs on the road since Sir Alex Ferguson left the Club (March 2012).

Previous meetings

Tottenham claimed their first victory at Old Trafford four years back in August as they put three past Mourinho's men.

Goals from Harry Kane and Lucas Moura clinched the points in a stunning second-half drubbing from the visitors.

United were also put to the sword back in January 2018 in a 2-0 victory for the Lilywhites.

Christian Eriksen put Spurs ahead after just 11-seconds and a Phil Jones own goal secured the home side the points.

It is not all doom and gloom for United, the Reds knocked Pochettino's side out of the FA Cup last season in a 2-1 semi-final win at Wembley.

Team news

Tottenham Hotspur will remain without Mousa Dembele and Eric Dier despite the pair returning to first-team training as well as Lucas Moura who has not recovered in time to play.

Jan Vertonghen is in contention to feature but Victor Wanyama has also returned to training but is not match ready.

Paul Pogba is available for the Reds after the Frenchman missed the FA Cup victory over Reading due to a leg injury.

Chris Smalling will miss out again through injury and Eric Bailly remains suspended.

Pochettino praises United

Ahead of the tie, Mauricio Pochettino spoke to the media at Hotspur Way where he praised United and Paul Pogba in particular:

"Pogba is a very talented player, a great player of course," he said.

Pogba featured heavily in the France team captained by Hugo Lloris which won the 2018 World Cup.

"But it's not only Pogba, there are different players around. Of course, they are special players.

"Of course we are not going to be only focused on Pogba, we need to be focused on the whole team not just one player," he added.