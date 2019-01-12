As it happened: Rice secures deserved victory for West Ham against Arsenal
Arsenal eye important win in top four race against fellow Londoners. Kick off is set for 12.30 GMT.
West Ham climb to eighth and very much have their eyes on a Europa League place now.
The last time the Gunners failed to score in a league game was their opening day defeat to Manchester City.
20 minutes for Arsenal to find an equaliser, but West Ham are holding their own for now.
Moments later, he receives the ball from Kolasinac on the left and blazes over under pressure from Cresswell.
Not his day so far.
The frustration is getting to Lacazette, who rashly fouls Noble near the corner flag.
This game promised more than it has delivered so far. Fingers crossed for a lively second half.
Arsenal, meanwhile, may turn to Lucas Torreira in a bid to win control of midfield, or Aaron Ramsey.
West Ham have probably just about edged it since. Anderson was very close to an opener with his drive, while Rice knows that late header was a great chance.
Let's hope for some goals, and a higher tempo, after the break.
But Cresswell's delivery is easily dealt with.
Team in full: Leno; Sokratis, Koscielny, Mustafi; Maitland-Niles, Xhaka, Guendouzi, Kolasinac; Iwobi, Aubameyang, Lacazette
Team in full: Fabianski; Zabaletta, Ogbonna, Diop, Cresswell; Rice, Noble; Nasri, Antonio, Anderson; Arnautovic
The focus will be on the role played by new arrival Nasri and a distracted Arnautovic.
"From Arsenal, then City bought him. From there his career declined, without doubt.
"I think we can expect a lot from him because he is a top player. He continues having some minutes, and when he is used to playing 90 minutes again he will be a top player at this club."
"I know he needs time to create his idea with the team. I think they are improving and they also have good individual players with quality, like Anderson, like Arnautovic - who are very good players.
"Usually [Pellegrini has] very offensive teams. They usually play matches with a balance tactically but above all with technical, offensive players.
In fact, today's hosts have one just one of their past 21 league matches against Arsenal.
No Premier League team has inflicted more defeats on the Irons.
Arnautovic has scored seven league goals this season, netting in a 3-1 defeat at Arsenal back in August, so Manuel Pellegrini may feel compelled to start him.
So far, they have held Chelsea to a goalless draw, impressively beaten Manchester United, fallen to a narrow defeat against Spurs and been thumped by Manchester City.
Will they adopt an aggressive approach against a defensively-vulnerable Arsenal?
After returning to winning ways against Southampton, they managed to pick up only a point from their two games against Burnley and Brighton.
They currently sit tenth in the table, but victory here would see them move level on points with seventh-placed Leicester and confirm their status as challengers for a Europa League spot.
They have responded well, though, comfortably beating Fulham at The Emirates before easing past Blackpool in the FA Cup.
Victory here could see them move level on points with top-four rivals Chelsea, who they host next weekend.