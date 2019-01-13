Ole Gunnar Solskjaer individually praises every Man United player after 1-0 win vs Tottenham

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hailed “the best goalkeeper in the world”, David de Gea, in a beaming press conference after Manchester United’s 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Norwegian has now led his side to victory in his first six games as caretaker boss of Man United.

He individually praised every single player that started the game for the Reds at Wembley having worked hard on tactics and fitness in a Dubai training camp this week.

Solskjaer pleased with defensive performance

It was a chance to prove that this is a genuine turnaround at United, rather than simply five victories in winnable games.

“We defended really well,” Solskjaer said.

“We have a fantastic goalkeeper obviously.”

“In the second half we made hard work of it and they created many, many chances. But first-half was spot on.

"Jones and Victor were great, and we have the best goalkeeper in the world, I've said it many times. Rashford’s finish is so difficult from there."

Solskjaer continually hailed players who had not been asked about. He hasn’t earned himself the job yet, and both he and favourite Mauricio Pochettino refused to discuss the matter, with the Argentine discussing it as ‘unethical’.

United caretaker boss refuses to discuss future

However, he’s gone some way to proving himself to his superiors, not just the United supporters. The players are happy along with the fans.

“I know why I’m here, I know what my job description is for the months I’m here,” Solskjaer said on his future at United.

“I’m doing what I can to help the club.”