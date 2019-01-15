Hugo Lloris believes Spurs can cope without Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris believes Spurs can cope without their main man Harry Kane as he looks set to be out for around a month.

The Spurs talisman hobbled off the pitch on Sunday after their defeat against Manchester United.

Although the Club has not released any further details on the injury it is expected the 25-year-old will be sidelined for at least a month.

Spurs can cope

Kane is awaiting news after twisting his ankle in the dying moments of Sunday's game but it is believed to be ankle ligament damage.

The French goalkeeper told Sky Sports News he is confident his side can remain competitive despite the inevitable absence of Kane:

"We are still involved in four competitions but the main thing is to finish in the top four.

"We have said that from the beginning and we have not changed our mind," Lloris said.

The Lilywhites go again on Sunday with a Premier League clash against fellow Londoners, Fulham, at Craven Cottage.

"Of course, everyone is talking about the teams in front of us, but it is important to keep an eye on the teams behind because in football things can change very quickly.

"It is important to stay consistent and focus on the main things," the 32-year-old added.

Who will replace Kane?

Well, the obvious choice would be to play Heung-min Son up top, however, the South Korean flew out on international duty on Sunday night.

Therefore, it is likely Mauricio Pochettino will resort to Fernando Llorente.

The Spaniard was reportedly heading for the exit in this January transfer window but his departure has been blocked due to the injury to Kane.

Llorente has only managed four goals this season for Spurs including a hat-trick against Tranmere Rovers at the beginning of the month.

Despite a lack of game time, the experienced striker will likely be played up top by himself or form a partnership with Lucas Moura should the Brazillian return from injury.

Kane has history

This will now be the fourth time Harry Kane has suffered from ankle ligament damage (results pending).

The Englishman has suffered from the same injury for the past four consecutive seasons and has endured lengthy absences as a result.

25-year-old Kane has been sidelined for a total of 16 games over the past three seasons and is likely to miss out again with a string of huge games on the horizon for the Lilywhites.

Kane is likely to miss games against four Premier League games as well as their Carabao Cup semi-final against Chelsea, FA Cup tie against Crystal Palace and Champions League home leg against Borussia Dortmund.