Harry Kane out until March with ankle ligament damage

The results are in and Harry Kane will not return to training until March after it was confirmed the striker has suffered ankle ligament damage.

25-year-old Kane was forced to hobble off the pitch at the end of Tottenham Hotspur's defeat to Manchester United on Sunday.

Kane has suffered from the same injury for four consecutive seasons now and missed 20 days last season after the injury was picked up in March 2018.

Kane missing key games

This news comes at one of the worst possible times for Spurs with all competitions beginning to heat up.

Kane will be sidelined for a Carabao Cup semi-final against Chelsea, FA Cup clash against Fulham and Champions League ties against Borussia Dortmund.

That is not mentioning the Premier League fixtures coming up which include two London derbies against Chelsea and Arsenal.

With the Gunners and Manchester United just six points behind them in the league, this news could prove costly in their bid for a top-four place.

Lack of options

With Heung-min Son now away on international duty it leaves Spurs with just one recognised striker on the books in Fernando Llorente.

The South Korean is expected to be back in time for Borussia Dortmund first leg tie on 13 February.

It leaves the 33-year-old Fernando Llorente who has played minimal football this season and looked destined to leave the Lilywhites this transfer window.

Llorente has scored just four goals this season for Spurs and three of them came earlier this month when he bagged a hat-trick against Tranmere Rovers.

With the Spaniard being Mauricio Pochettino's only option it is likely he will be forced to change the formation to provide the striker with more support than what Kane received.

Transfer window options

Mauricio Pochettino has iterated Spurs will not be dealing in this January's transfer window, however, this surely changes the matter?

Tottenham became the only Premier League club not to deal in a summer transfer window in 2018.

With only one recognised fit striker, there may be the possibility Spurs may look to bring in a loan signing until the end of the season.

On the other hand, Daniel Levy may be looking to see out the end of the month with Llorente up front and wait until Son returns from the Asia Cup.