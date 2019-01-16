Liverpool look to maintain momentum as Klopp holds double training session

Liverpool remain top of the Premier League table, four points clear of Manchester City after twenty-two games, but manager Jurgen Klopp appears to be taking measures to ensure his team keep up their momentum rather than pat themselves on the back for their achievements thus far.

The Reds recorded a narrow 1-0 win against Brighton at the weekend thanks to Mohamed Salah's fourteenth goal of the season. The Egyptian dynamo was brought down inside the box before calmly powering past the goalkeeper to ensure Liverpool responded in the best possible way following their first defeat of the campaign at the Etihad.

Jurgen Klopp keen to keep up the pressure as Liverpool embark on night session

With Liverpool now out of the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, they will benefit from a good weeks rest between games unlike Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, both of whom still have other commitments that are sure to put more pressure on the fitness of their stars. Indeed, it appears Klopp is making the best use of the extra time after holding a double training session on Tuesday evening.

An earlier session during the day was followed up with a night session as Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and James Milner were all pictured. The club's vice captain is currently set for a stint at right-back following the news of Trent Alexander-Arnold's injury against Brighton and Klopp will want to ensure his experienced midfielder is up to the task with any slip ups potentially fatal against such a strong City team.

Klopp outlines end of January break as crucial

Currently suffering from somewhat of an injury crisis in defence, Klopp outlined the importance of Liverpool's break at the end of January, allowing his players the time to rest and recuperate before coming back for the business end of the season.

"The break we are getting at the end of January is going to be 100 percent helpful for the boys with injuries," he said. "I hope Dejan and Joe make big steps to come forward."

As for Adam Lallana, it appears that even that break could prove to come too soon for any potential recovery, with the boss suggesting a few of his stars will need extra time to get back up to speed. A break that will likely entail Liverpool shipping off for a warm weather training camp, it could provide a crucial boost in the title run-in from a tactical stand point.

Until then however, it appears Liverpool will continue to go full throttle in the hope they can regain a seven point gap on their title rivals.