Callum Roberts reflects on fulfilling a boyhood dream 

Rafa Benitez gave a number of youngsters a chance to impress him last night including local lad Callum Roberts.

Roberts started brightly picking the ball up between the lines and starting off promising attacks.

The South Shields-born youngster saw his dream come true after 22 minutes when he volleyed home to score his first goal for the first team.

Dreams come true

Roberts has come through Newcastle United's academy which would have made last night's goal and result a little more sweeter for himself.

The academy graduate made his debut back in 2016 but has had to be patient and make a name for himself in the under 23s.

Roberts was given a chance in the FA Cup by Benitez because of the number of injuries to first team players.

However, Roberts has been putting in brilliant performances all season in Premier League 2 scoring nine goals and getting six assists.

A night to remember

The Geordie spoke to The Chronicle after Newcastle's 2-4 AET against Blackburn Rovers.

The youngster could not hide his delight: “It is just an amazing feeling."

“It is a dream come true.

“It probably hasn’t sunk in yet but I am sure it will in the next few days.

“It is surreal, to be honest," he said.

Following orders

Roberts explained what Benitez told him to do before the game as well as an honest reflection of his own performance: "The gaffer told me before the game that I had to get across the front post and I just took a chance."

“Jacob Murphy put the ball in for me and it fell perfectly for me.

“I thought I coped with it well."

“I kept calm and thought I did it well.”

More first team football required

Roberts knows he needs first team exposure for the rest of the season to have a chance of cementing a place in the Newcastle team.

“Obviously the aim is to play in the first team.

“If that is not possible I will think about loan options.

“I will see what happens in the next few days.”