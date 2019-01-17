Hughton confirms both Bernardo and Izquierdo will be missing, with Bissouma a doubt for United trip

Brighton manager, Chris Hughton confirmed that both Bernardo and Jose Izquierdo will again miss out with Yves Bissouma remaining a doubt for the game against Manchester United this weekend.

Hughton had the following to say on the trio: "No the two that will miss out that are of course still here and not away, Bernardo will miss out again and Izquierdo.

"Bissouma who missed last week's game against Liverpool, we will know more tomorrow if he trains tomorrow he has a chance of being involved, if he doesn't he will miss the weekend as well."

Hughton on United and how well Solskjaer has done

The Brighton boss touched on how tough the game against United would be: "I think it will be tough, having watched their most recent games and I was there at Tottenham last weekend, where I thought they were very good in the first half and I thought Spurs were better in the second half and should have got something from the game.

"I thought they were very good and seeing their recent games, they are playing a way that allows for the quality and the pace they have in the side, they can score goals and be aggressive in the way they are pressing.

"So at this moment they are in really good form which makes it a more difficult task for us."

Hughton also spoke about how well Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done since taking over as the Manchester United manager: "Well I think you can only assess from the time he took over and you certainly don't like to go over what happened before.

"I think the results speak for themselves and what they have been able to do is win games and look like scoring goals and playing really well. So probably any manager coming in after Jose Mourinho could have expected any more of anybody coming in."

Transfer activity not ruled out but unlikely for Brighton

Brighton have yet to make any incoming signings but have allowed a few of the U23's or fringe players to go out on loan or permanently leave the club.

Hughton again spoke about how he would not rule out any transfer activity but said it is unlikely there will be any incomings and may only be players leaving on loan: "The only outs would be players leaving on loan. That's probably all I see Ezequiel Schelotto is probably another one that could go out, but I do not see anyone coming in at the moment."

Hughton on Spy-gate

Hughton also gave his opinion on the hot topic of spy-gate: "It's obviously been in the news a lot recently and there will be a lot of opinions. My opinion is it not something I've ever done and I don't think it is right, but everybody will think differently and will have their own views on it.

"But probably I think the important factors are what the coach said and I suppose the individual clubs that have been at the other end of it.

"As far as I know he hasn't broken any rule or laws and those decisions on how far you want to take things will always be the individual decisions and there will be a lot of different managers that think in different ways."