Manchester United vs Brighton Preview: Seagulls looking to end Solskjaer's great start 

Brighton will be hoping to end Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's great start with Manchester United.

The Seagulls head into the game off the back of a great performance against top of the table Liverpool at The Amex, which ended in a 1-0 defeat.

United, on the other hand, go into the game on a high having beaten Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 away.

Team News

Brighton will be without both Bernardo and Jose Izquierdo who are both still recovering from injury. Yves Bissouma remains a doubt with a hip injury.

The Seagulls will probably lineup as follows: Button, Montoya, Dunk, Duffy, Bong, March, Propper, Stephens, Gross, Locadia and Andone.

Manchester United may be without Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Chris Smalling and Marcus Rojo, who are all injury doubts.

If both Matic and Pogba are fit then United will lineup as follows: De Gea, Young, Jones, Lindelöf, Shaw, Matic, Herrera, Lingard, Pogba, Martial and Rashford.

Rashford and Pogba will be the ones to watch

Two players who have been shining for United are Marcus Rashford and Pogba.

Rashford has been in great form for United having scored three goals and got an assist in his last three games.

The England forward is thriving in his new role up front and will be looking to keep impressing both Solskjaer and Gareth Southgate.

Pogba like Rashford has been in Scintillating form and will be a player that will cause Brighton problems.

The French midfielder has two goals and two assists in his last three games and has shown the form which saw United spend £89 million on him, since being allowed to play in the number ten role behind Rashford.

Andone could help Brighton

One player who will be hoping to making the difference for Brighton is Florin Andone.

Andone is a handful for many defences and fancies his chances against of side.

He can also produce a moment of magic, the one that springs to mind is when he the scored the third goal against Crystal Palace.

The striker over 45 yards with the ball before going inside of a defender and tucking into the bottom right corner from a tight angle.

Brighton will be hoping Andone can perform that kind of magic on Sunday if they are to get a result against United.