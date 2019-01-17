Ayoze Perez hopeful Magpies can continue their winning ways 

Newcastle United are struggling for form coming into their game against relegation rivals Cardiff City at the weekend.

However, after overcoming a physical Blackburn Rovers side Ayoze Perez is happy to get the winning feeling back amongst the squad.

The Spaniard came on as a substitute in extra-time before scoring Newcastle's fourth to book the Magpies' ticket to the fourth round.

Confidence growing

Confidence is high that the Magpies can get all three points on Saturday and move out the relegation zone.

However, with Rafa Benitez knowing four of his players picked up injuries on Tuesday night he will be worried about the physical threat Cardiff bring.

Despite the injuries, Perez is confident his side have the belief required to get a positive result on Saturday.

Perez told The Chronicle how good it is to have that winning feeling back amongst the squad.

“There is nothing better than getting back to the dressing room after a win, it’s just great."

Tired squad heading into Saturday

Perez claims that everyone wants to be involved in the FA Cup for as long as they can, despite people thinking the players do not care anymore.

Newcastle have not progressed past the fourth round during Mike Ashley's tenure at the club but it seems the mood in the dressing room is one of optimism.

However, Benitez will be careful about playing certain players in the cup after seeing his side leave Ewood Park battered and bruised.

The Spaniard has a selection headache for Saturday as he will know his players will be tired and not being fully fit to face another physical side.

Happy to get back to winning ways

Perez explained how tired the squad was despite getting the win: “It was a long night.

“But at the end, the result is the one that we all wanted and we are through to the next round.

“In terms of the game being physical the guys are really tired but that is what the competition is about and we must get on with it."

Respect for the competition

Perez was very assertive when talking about wanting to be in the FA Cup instead of exiting early to focus on the league: “We want to play in it."

“The best thing about the night was the result.

“It is a good feeling and now we must transfer it to Saturday’s game against Cardiff.

“The most important thing is we are through and we can’t wait for the next game against Watford.”