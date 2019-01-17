Merson claims Benitez could not do the job Warnock has at Cardiff

In his weekly predictions for the weekends Premier League games Paul Merson has said Rafa Benitez 'could not have done what Neil Warnock has at Cardiff'.

Newcastle United welcome Cardiff City to St James' Park on Saturday in what is a must win game for both sides.

A win for Newcastle will see them move out the bottom three and above Cardiff in the table, however, defeat will see them four points adrift from safety.

Different types of managers

Both managers got their sides promoted from the Championship however, Benitez guided his side to the summit clinching the title on the final day.

Whereas Cardiff only sealed promotion thanks to Fulham losing to Birmingham City on the final day last season.

It was a strange statement from the ex-Arsenal player as one manager has a reputation for getting teams promoted from the Championship.

Whereas the other has won the Champions League, Europa League, UEFA Cup, Club World Cup, FA Cup, Coppa Italia, two La Liga's and twice named UEFA Manager of the Year.

Despite the differences in what each manager has won during their career, Merson does not believe the Spaniard could do as good a job Warnock is doing at Cardiff.

'No chance' - Merson

The Bluebirds currently sit one place above the Magpies in the Premier League, however, Merson has predicted a cagey affair with the home side just edging it.

"This is the biggest game of the weekend. This is huge, a cup final."

Short memory

"Rafa Benitez couldn't have done what Neil Warnock has done at Cardiff though no chance. Warnock is pulling up trees, he's an unbelievable manager."



"Imagine if Newcastle lose? There'd be uproar. They simply can't lose this game."

Merson seems to have forgotten or disregarded that Benitez has spent less money than Warnock this season, as well as guiding the Magpies to a 10th place finish last season.