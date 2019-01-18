Brighton duo Suttner and Tiley head out on loan

Brighton duo, Markus Suttner and James Tiley have gone on loan to Fortuna Dusseldorf and Cork City respectively for the remainder of the season.

Both men have struggled for game time this season and the moves will hopefully give them chance to get some more game-time and impress Chris Hughton potentially.

Suttner has struggled this season to get game-time due to the form of summer signing Bernardo and the form of Brighton's other left-back, Gaetan Bong.

The Austrian full-back's only appearance for the senior squad this season came in the Carabao Cup first round defeat to Southampton back in August.

Tiley unlike Suttner has not struggled to game-time, but it seems as though a move to play more senior football in Ireland is what the club feel is the best option to further Tiley's career.

Hughton's thoughts on Suttner's move

Hughton had the following to say on Suttner and his loan move: “Markus has been a great pro since he joined us two summers ago, but he hasn’t been able to play the number of games he would have liked, due to the strong competition we have in the left-back position.

“This move will allow him to play regular football in the top division of the Bundesliga. I would like to wish him all the very best for the remainder of the season.”

Rusk on Tiley's move

U23's manager, Simon Rusk had the following to say on Tiley and his loan move: “James has been at the club for a number of years now and has always trained exceptionally hard during my time here.

“His move to Cork offers a great chance to adapt to senior football, which will benefit James in the future, as he continues his journey within the game.

"We wish him the best of luck during his time in Ireland, and we’ll be watching his progress throughout the second half of the season.”